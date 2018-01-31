  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
NFL cornerback went through the emotional rollercoaster of following his own trade on Twitter

22-year-old Kendall Fuller found out like the rest of us that he had been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Business Insider Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 7:37 PM
3 hours ago 3,208 Views No Comments
Image: David Eulitt
Image: David Eulitt

NFL TEAMS WASHINGTON and Kansas agreed to a surprising trade on Tuesday, with Alex Smith moving to DC to essentially replace Kirk Cousins, who will hit the free-agent market.

In exchange, the Kansas City Chiefs will receive a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was named in the deal well after it was reported.

As news of the trade was breaking, Fuller took to Twitter to express his surprise over the trade. He then went through an emotional rollercoaster as he learned he was part of the deal.

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a second player was involved in the deal, Fuller was intrigued.

kendall fuller 1

And it didn't sound like Fuller was in touch with his agent at the time.

Fuller then learned that he had, in fact, been traded.

Fuller had a solid 2017 season, coming up with four interceptions and forced fumble in 16 games. He also seemed to be well-liked by teammates, as players like linebacker Will Compton and cornerback Josh Norman sent him well wishes after the deal was announced.

Former Washington GM Scot McCloughan tweeted that he would not have dealt Fuller because he's a versatile cornerback and a "high character" person.

Overall, it was a wild night for the 22-year-old cornerback, who remained upbeat despite discovering that he'd be moving over 1,700 kilometers west as part of his former franchise's deal with the Chiefs.

James Harden created NBA history with the Rockets last night

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

