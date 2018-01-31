NFL cornerback went through the emotional rollercoaster of following his own trade on Twitter

NFL TEAMS WASHINGTON and Kansas agreed to a surprising trade on Tuesday, with Alex Smith moving to DC to essentially replace Kirk Cousins, who will hit the free-agent market.

In exchange, the Kansas City Chiefs will receive a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was named in the deal well after it was reported.

As news of the trade was breaking, Fuller took to Twitter to express his surprise over the trade. He then went through an emotional rollercoaster as he learned he was part of the deal.

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a second player was involved in the deal, Fuller was intrigued.

And it didn't sound like Fuller was in touch with his agent at the time.

Nahh its not me.. I don’t thinkk



Lol im on here tryna find out just like yaa 👀 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Fuller then learned that he had, in fact, been traded.

Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Fuller had a solid 2017 season, coming up with four interceptions and forced fumble in 16 games. He also seemed to be well-liked by teammates, as players like linebacker Will Compton and cornerback Josh Norman sent him well wishes after the deal was announced.

Former Washington GM Scot McCloughan tweeted that he would not have dealt Fuller because he's a versatile cornerback and a "high character" person.

Overall, it was a wild night for the 22-year-old cornerback, who remained upbeat despite discovering that he'd be moving over 1,700 kilometers west as part of his former franchise's deal with the Chiefs.

Talk About A Night 😂🤭 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018