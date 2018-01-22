  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
All-Ireland club semi-finals refixed with Kerry and Tyrone outfits set for Semple Stadium showdown

The four games were postponed yesterday due to heavy rain in the Midlands.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 22 Jan 2018, 7:04 PM
2 hours ago 3,775 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3811588

MARC Ó SÉ and Sean Cavanagh will be heading to Semple Stadium for an All-Ireland club battle next Saturday afternoon after the GAA announced the re-fixture details today for the All-Ireland club championship fixtures that were postponed yesterday due to unplayable pitches.

pjimage (2) Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé and Tyrone great Sean Cavanagh. Source: INPHO

Ó Sé club An Ghaeltacht will met Cavanagh’s club Moy at the Thurles venue after the match was switched from O’Moore Park in Portlaoise where Laois will meet Limerick next Saturday evening in the Allianz hurling league.

The intermediate tie between the Kerry and Tyrone champions will be broadcast live on TG4.

There has also been a venue change for the other intermediate football semi-final with Roscommon’s Michael Glaveys taking on Wexford’s Kilanerin-Ballyfad in St Loman’s Mullingar after the tie in Tullamore yesterday was called off.

The club hurling semi-finals involving Cork’s Kanturk against Armagh’s Middletown along with the meeting of Waterford’s Ardmore and Donegal’s Setanta will also take place next Saturday after being postponed yesterday.

The All-Ireland junior football finalists on Saturday 3 February are already known with Cork’s Knocknagree taking on Westmeath’s Multyfarnham.

Wexford’s St Mogues Fethard have booked their spot in the junior hurling final on Sunday 4 February and Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Ballyragget have reached the intermediate hurling decider.

Here’s the full re-fixture details.

