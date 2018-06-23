This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

2-4 for Geaney as Kerry cruise past Cork to make it 6 Munster senior titles in a row

27,674 fans in attendance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for this evening’s encounter.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 8:40 PM
36 minutes ago 5,322 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4088344
Kerry's Sean O'Shea in action against Cork's Stephen Cronin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kerry's Sean O'Shea in action against Cork's Stephen Cronin.
Kerry's Sean O'Shea in action against Cork's Stephen Cronin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kerry 3-18
Cork 2-4

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

KERRY’S GRIP ON the Munster senior football championship shows no signs of loosening after they cantered to another title win over Cork this evening.

After dominating proceedings in Killarney in recent years, a different venue did not change the pattern of clashes between these counties as Kerry were in complete control and had victory wrapped up long before the finish.

Even the concession of two early goals to Cork did not unduly worry Kerry. Paul Geaney hit 2-4 from play as he spearheaded their scoring drive with Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side having 17 points to spare at the finish.

Cork could not have envisaged a better start. Two minutes in, Ruairi Deane fielded a high delivery from Sean White and transferred across the Kerry goalmouth to hand Jamie O’Sullivan, who had ventured forward from deep, the simple task of palming home a goal.

Kerry’s response was telling with David Clifford snapping over a point and then Stephen O’Brien rifling the ball to the net after David Moran made a superb catch from a kickout.

But Cork breached the Kerry cover once more as Deane again did the damage in the 9th minute, his powerful run enabling Mark Collins to flick in their second goal.

Luke Connolly floated over a lovely point a minute later to put Cork ahead 2-1 to 1-2 yet they could never build on that and failed to score for the remainder of the half. Kerry took ownership of the action with a range of able and willing scoretakers in Sean O’Shea, Clifford, Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue.

It was 1-11 to 2-1 in Kerry’s favour at the interval and once Geaney fired the ball to the net early in the second half, there was only going to be one victor.

More to follow…

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Geaney 2-5, Sean O’Shea 0-4 (0-2 ’45, 0-1f), James O’Donoghue 0-3, Stephen O’Brien 1-0, David Clifford, Paul Murphy 0-2 each, Gavin White, Barry John Keane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Mark Collins 1-1, Jamie O’Sullivan 1-0, Luke Connolly 0-2 (0-1f), Peter Kelleher 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Subs

20. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin) for O’Brien (black card) (26)
22. Darran O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh-Glencar) for Burns (half-time)
23. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s-Foilmore) for Foley (54)
17. Kieran Donaghy (Austin Stacks) for Clifford (55)
24. Killian Young (Renard) for Morley (64)

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
3. Jamie O Sullivan (Bishopstown)
2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
7. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

10. Kevin O Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
13. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

17. James Loughrey (Mallow) for Ryan (black card) (21)
23. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers) for Deane (black card) (34)
22. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael) for O’Rourke (half-time)
25. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for Kevin O’Driscoll (half-time)
20. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for Cronin (58)
26. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough) for Walsh (59)

Referee: Ciarán Branagan (Down)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kilkenny and Dublin to renew Leinster minor hurling rivalry at Croke Park

Lilywhites prevail in the Christy Ring final, Sligo clinch the Lory Meagher Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Which World Cup Player Is Your Boyfriend?
Which World Cup Player Is Your Boyfriend?
Chicharito and Vela on the scoresheet as impressive Mexico make it two wins from two
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
On your bike! Iceland physio returning home from World Cup after cycling accident
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
IRELAND
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
'I think all the juice is used up after that half': Schmidt hails Ireland character after deep dig in Sydney
Schmidt's Ireland cling on to secure thrilling series success in Australia
ENGLAND
Super Cipriani kick helps England beat 'Boks to end losing streak
Super Cipriani kick helps England beat 'Boks to end losing streak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
BRAZIL
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie