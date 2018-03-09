David Moran returns to Kerry squad as Fitzmaurice makes 3 changes to face Dublin

THE KERRY SIDE to face Dublin on Sunday shows three changes from their Allianz Football League Division 1 round 4 defeat to Galway two weeks ago.

Stephen Oâ€™Brien has been left out of the squad, possibly due to injury, and is replaced on the half-forward line byÂ Adrian Spillane.

Kevin McCarthy comes in for Barry John Keane to make his first start since last Julyâ€™s Munster final win over Cork.

Shane Murphy replaces Brian Kelly between the posts, whileÂ David Moran makes his first matchday squad of the season.

Kerry (vs Dublin)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

7. Brian Ã“ Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry Oâ€™Sullivan (Dingle)

10. MicheÃ¡l Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. SÃ©an Oâ€™Shea (Kenmare)

12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

Subs:

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Barry John Keane (Kerins Oâ€™Rahillys)

18. Tom Oâ€™Sullivan (Dingle)

19. Ã‰anna Ã“ ConchÃºir (An Ghaeltacht)

20. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)

21. DÃ¡ithÃ­ Casey (Dr. Crokes)

22. Michael Geaney (Dingle)

23. Fionn Fitzgerald (Dr. Crokes)

24. Mark Griffin (St. Michaels/Foilmore)

25. Jack Savage (Kerins Oâ€™Rahillys)

26. David Moran Kerins Oâ€™Rahillys)