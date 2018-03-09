  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 9 March, 2018
Dublin without All-Star defender for Kerry clash as one-match ban upheld

Cuala’s Michael Fitzsimons was shown a red card against Mayo.

By Emma Duffy Friday 9 Mar 2018, 11:51 AM
6 hours ago 5,122 Views 2 Comments
Michael Fitzsimons (file pic).
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Michael Fitzsimons (file pic).
Michael Fitzsimons (file pic).
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Dublin are currently preparing for their National Football League Division 1 showdown against Kerry without the services of Michael Fitzsimons.

Croke Park plays host to a repeat of last yearâ€™s league decider on Sunday (4pm, live on eir), but it looks like the 2017 All-Star defender wonâ€™t play any part as his one-match ban has been upheld.

Fitzsimons was sent off towards the end of the Sky Bluesâ€™ four-point victory over Mayo in Castlebar for a mistimed challenge on Aidan Oâ€™Shea. He was subsequently hit with a one-match suspension â€” an automatic sanction for a red card.

Referee Paddy Neilan deemed the challenge to be â€˜dangerousâ€™ in his report, but Dublin opted to appeal the Cuala manâ€™s sanction.

The hearing was scheduled for last week but never happened due to adverse weather conditions, but instead took place last night.

The Central Hearings Committee (CHC) found the infraction proven and upheld the one-match ban. Dublin could still bring their case to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) though.

As a replacement for Fitzsimons, Cian Oâ€™Sullivan could be in line for his first start of the year while Philly McMahon could come in either.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
