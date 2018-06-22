Kildare hit 4 second-half goals to cruise past Carlow and into Leinster U20 semi-finals

Kildare 4-18

Carlow 0-8

KILDARE SAFELY SECURED their passage into the EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship semi-final with a 22-point win over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park this evening.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Second-half goals from Paddy Woodgate, Niall Murphy, Aaron Masterson and Shane O’Sullivan put some gloss on the victory for Davy Burke’s side.

The Lilywhites led by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time but made light work of Carlow after the restart.