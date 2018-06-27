Kildare thank GAA for support in moving All-Ireland qualifier back to Newbridge

KILDARE GAA HAS moved to draw a line under the imbroglio surrounding the venue for Saturday’s All-Ireland qualifier against Mayo, by thanking the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for its support in bringing the match back to St Conleth’s Park.

St Conleth's Park will now host the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The GAA’s initial decision to stage this weekend’s round three qualifier at Croke Park as part of a double-header with the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone caused widespread consternation, and led to a huge groundswell of support for Kildare.

Cian O’Neill’s side had been drawn first out of the pot and, as a result, were entitled to home advantage only for the CCCC to move the game to HQ on ‘healthy and safety’ grounds.

Kildare GAA released a strong statement on Monday evening declaring they would not play the game anywhere other than their St Conleth’s Park home, leading to a stand-off between the two parties.

After initially stating they would not budge on the matter, the GAA — heavily criticised for their handling of the matter — today announced they reversed their decision and the game will, in fact, be played at the Newbridge venue on Saturday evening at 7pm.

Kildare GAA has welcomed the news, and in a statement this evening, said it fully accepts that the original decision of the CCCC was made with the safety and interest of patrons in mind.

“Coiste Chontae Chill Dara welcome the decision of the CCCC to fix the Kildare v Mayo Round 3 All-Ireland SFC qualifier for St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge for this Saturday,” it read.

“The Management Committee of Kildare GAA fully accept that the original decision of CCCC to host the game at Croke Park was made with the safety and interest of patrons in mind.

“We are pleased that following a consultative process between Kildare County Committee, the CCCC and relevant statutory authorities, assurances have been made to ensure that the game can proceed at St Conleth’s Park.

“Kildare GAA fully accept that the decision to play in St Conleth’s Park will impact significantly on the number of tickets that are available for Kildare supporters and that it will not be possible to facilitate concessions at the game.

“We would ask people who do not have a ticket for the match on Saturday not to turn up in Newbridge.

“In acknowledging this resolution, we would like to thank the CCCC for their support. It is important now to allow the team management and the players to focus on preparations for the game and we look forward to Kildare lining out against Mayo at a vibrant St Conleth’s Park on Saturday evening.

“Kildare GAA will be making no further comment on the matter.”

