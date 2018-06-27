This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 28 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kildare thank GAA for support in moving All-Ireland qualifier back to Newbridge

Supporters without tickets for Saturday’s game at St Conleth’s Park have been urged not to turn up.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 10:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,309 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4096190

KILDARE GAA HAS moved to draw a line under the imbroglio surrounding the venue for Saturday’s All-Ireland qualifier against Mayo, by thanking the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for its support in bringing the match back to St Conleth’s Park.

A view of St. Conleth's Park St Conleth's Park will now host the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The GAA’s initial decision to stage this weekend’s round three qualifier at Croke Park as part of a double-header with the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone caused widespread consternation, and led to a huge groundswell of support for Kildare.

Cian O’Neill’s side had been drawn first out of the pot and, as a result, were entitled to home advantage only for the CCCC to move the game to HQ on ‘healthy and safety’ grounds.

Kildare GAA released a strong statement on Monday evening declaring they would not play the game anywhere other than their St Conleth’s Park home, leading to a stand-off between the two parties.

After initially stating they would not budge on the matter, the GAA — heavily criticised for their handling of the matter — today announced they reversed their decision and the game will, in fact, be played at the Newbridge venue on Saturday evening at 7pm.

Kildare GAA has welcomed the news, and in a statement this evening, said it fully accepts that the original decision of the CCCC was made with the safety and interest of patrons in mind.

“Coiste Chontae Chill Dara welcome the decision of the CCCC to fix the Kildare v Mayo Round 3 All-Ireland SFC qualifier for St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge for this Saturday,” it read.

“The Management Committee of Kildare GAA fully accept that the original decision of CCCC to host the game at Croke Park was made with the safety and interest of patrons in mind.

“We are pleased that following a consultative process between Kildare County Committee, the CCCC and relevant statutory authorities, assurances have been made to ensure that the game can proceed at St Conleth’s Park.

“Kildare GAA fully accept that the decision to play in St Conleth’s Park will impact significantly on the number of tickets that are available for Kildare supporters and that it will not be possible to facilitate concessions at the game.

“We would ask people who do not have a ticket for the match on Saturday not to turn up in Newbridge.

“In acknowledging this resolution, we would like to thank the CCCC for their support. It is important now to allow the team management and the players to focus on preparations for the game and we look forward to Kildare lining out against Mayo at a vibrant St Conleth’s Park on Saturday evening.

“Kildare GAA will be making no further comment on the matter.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kerry juniors make it five-in-a-row with Munster final victory over Cork

Wicklow’s minors stun the Dubs to leave Leinster champs on brink of early exit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
Switzerland into World Cup knockouts after late drama in draw against Costa Rica
AC Milan to lodge appeal against Europa League ban
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie