Richie Leahy comes into Cats attack, but TJ Reid fails to make the bench

RICHIE LEAHY IS the notable inclusion in the Kilkenny team for Sunday’s Division 1A clash against Clare at Nowlan Park.

Leahy was the star of Eddie Brennan’s U21 side that made it to the All-Ireland final last season, scoring 0-6 from play to claim man of the match honours in the Leinster final success over Wexford.

Leahy is one of five changes from Kilkenny’s opening round defeat to Cork, while John Donnelly and Bill Sheehan also come into the attack.

Robert Lennon and Ollie Walsh come in at centre-back and midfield respectively.

Cillian Buckley retains his place on the half-back line after being stretchered off with a neck injury last time out.

There’s no place on the bench for sharpshooters TJ Reid and Richie Hogan, who’ve been struggling with injury. Reid had a calf problem but did make a substitute appearance in the second-half at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday night.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden Ballyhale (Shamrocks)

3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

6. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)

7. Joe Lyng Rower (Inistioge)

8. James Maher (St Lachtains)

9. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)

17. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

18. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

19. Conor O’Shea (Clara)

20. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

21. Ryan Bergin (John Lockes)

22. Lester Ryan (Clara)

23. Pat Lyng Rower (Inistioge)

24. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

25. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

26. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

