After scoring 0-6 in Sigerson action, UUJ forward makes first Tyrone start against Dublin

THE TYRONE TEAM to face Dublin on Saturday night has been named, with Mickey Harte’s side showing five changes from their defeat to Galway last weekend.

Omagh defender Ciaran McLaughlin makes his first league start for Tyrone in his hometown, while Cathal McCarron also comes into the full-back line.

Declan McLure, Richard Donnelly and Lee Brennan – who scored 0-6 for UUJ in a midweek Sigerson Cup game – also start. Harte was in Belfast on Wednesday night to catch Brennan’s fine performance against holders St Mary’s and he’s been rewarded with his first league start for the county.

Brennan only featured briefly in last year’s league but is regarded as one of the most promising young forwards in the county.

In total Tyrone start with eight players who began the 12-point All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin last August.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Éadan na dTorc)

2. Ciaran McLaughlin (An Omaigh)

3. Cathal McCarron (An Droim Mór)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

5. Tiernan McCann (Coill an Chlochair)

6. Pádraig Hampsey (Oileán a’Ghuail)

7. Peter Harte (Aireagal Chiaráin)

8. Matthew Donnelly (Trí Leac)

9. Declan McClure (Cluain Eo)

10. Richard Donnelly (Trí Leac)

11. Niall Sludden (An Droim Mhór)

12. Kieran McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

13. Lee Brennan (Trí Leac)

14. Cathal McShane (E. R. Uí Néill)

15. Connor McAliskey (Cluain Eo)

Subs

16. Mickey O’Neill (Cluain Eo)

17. Mark Bradley (Coill an Chlochair)

18. Rory Brennan (Trí Leac)

19. Frank Burns (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

20. Conall McCann (Coill an Chlochair)

21. Aidan McCrory (Aireagal Chiaráin)

22. Michael McKernan (Oileán a’Ghuail)

23. Ronan McNabb (An Droim Mór)

24. Ronan McNamee (Achadh Uí Aráin)

25. Padraig McNulty (Dún Geanainn)

26. Ronan O’Neill (An Omaigh)

