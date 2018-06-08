Fennelly drops to the bench as Cats seek to book provincial decider against Galway

Martin Keoghan and Diarmuid O'Keeffe when the sides met in April.

KILKENNY HAVE NAMED their starting XV which will take on Wexford in their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship meeting at Nowlan Park tomorrow evening.

In what could be arguably be deemed a provincial semi-final with both sides on four points heading into the final round of the round-robin series, a win for either will ensure their passage to this year’s Leinster final to face Galway.

Brian Cody has named Colin Fennelly on the bench, with John Donnelly, Walter Walsh and Luke Scanlon named at full-forward.

Throw-in at Nowland Park is at 7.00pm.

Kilkenny XV versus Wexford:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Cillian Buckley (captain) (Dicksboro)

7. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

13. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Substitutes: 16. Darren Brennan, 17. Joey Holden, 18. Conor O’Shea, 19. Jason Cleere, 20. Conor Browne, 21. Ger Aylward, 22. Colin Fennelly, 23. Pat Lyng, 24. Richie Leahy, 25. Richie Hogan, 26. Bill Sheehan

