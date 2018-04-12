  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool

The Liverpool manager doesn’t see the 25-year-old moving elsewhere following a stunning first season.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,380 Views 3 Comments
DESPITE SPECULATION LINKING Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has maintained that he is ‘not worried’ about the future of the forward at Anfield.

Salah has been a revelation since his return to England this summer, breaking several records and amassing individual accolades, including the African Player of the Year and several English Premier League awards.

The former Roma and Chelsea winger is an effort shy of the 40-goal mark across all competitions, which has helped Klopp’s men to the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League while also strengthening their push for a top-four finish on the domestic scene, where he leads the scorer’s chart with 29 strikes.

Such performances have seen the Egypt international mentioned in the same breath as Real Madrid; something which his manager seems unfazed about.

“I know that Mo feels very comfortable here, and he knows that our style of play suits him very well, so I am not worried about a transfer,” Klopp told Bild.

Liverpool’s upcoming encounter against Bournemouth on Saturday will present Salah with the opportunity to reach 30 goals in the league, thus surpassing Didier Drogba’s record as the highest goalscoring African in an English top-flight campaign.

Martin O’Neill’s side unchanged but Northern Ireland drop 3 places in Fifa world rankings

Zidane: Buffon doesn’t deserve to go out this way

