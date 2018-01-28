  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 28 January, 2018
'The pictures are better on radio' and more of the Week's Best Sportswriting

Plus the powerful testimony of Larry Nassar’s victims and an astonishing piece from Korea.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 8:30 AM
Image: Daniel Hambury

1. “Little girls don’t stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world.”

The words of Kyle Stephens, one of over 160 girls – most of whom were young athletes -  abused by Larry Nassar. The New York Times presents this powerful showcase of their powerful words before he was sentenced to 175 years in prison.

2. “He was in the passenger seat and saw another car coming straight at him. So he treated it like a tackle, turning in his seat, locking his legs, bracing his right hand against the dashboard, as the two cars met at a combined 140mph…

“…Without this instinct for self-protection, Way would have died. Even with it, he nearly did. Trapped in his seat, he managed to tell a passer-by to tell his wife and children that he loved them. The easiest option was to shut down, to close his eyes and go, but the stranger kept him thinking about his family, which in turn kept him from giving up.”

Before Friday night’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United, Yeovil Town boss Darren Way spoke about a life threatening and altering car crash with the Independent’s Jack Pitt-Brooke.

3. “Childhood memories of having a little speaker or headphone glued to your ear as the only means to follow a crucial match remain vivid. Radio played a huge part in how we consumed the game, a major source of information on goals, formations, news, opinion, atmosphere, you name it.”

After the death of Jimmy Armfield, The Guardian’s Amy Lawrence reflects on the unique magic of listening to football on the radio.

4. “Once a week, Kim Jin-sung loaded the four coffins holding a dozen or so bodies onto a tractor. Then he drove the tractor to a nearby hill where the soil was dry and thin. He emptied the caskets and buried the corpses there.”

ESPN’s Sam Borden on the ‘illusion of unity’ on the Korean peninsula as the Winter Olympics approaches.

5. “The club’s home, Stadio Penzo, is situated away from all the sights, right on the eastern tip of the island for practical reasons. But, with barely any signs pointing you in its direction, it almost feels like the city doesn’t want you to go there. In fact, most of my friends were extremely surprised to find out that there was a stadium on the island, as unless you knew, you would be hard pressed to find it.”

Been to Venice? For football? Nah, didn’t think so. Patrick Graham writes on the untapped gem of Venezia FC, for The Gentleman Ultra.

