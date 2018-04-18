Shelly helps Tipp to extra-time win over Limerick in Munster MFC qualifier

TWO GOALS AND some crucial extra-time scoring from forward Kyle Shelly ensured Tipperary advanced past Limerick with a 2-12 to 1-11 (AET) win in this evening’s Munster minor football championship play-off.

Kyle Shelly slots his first-half penalty in Newcastle West. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Premier County will now meet Waterford in next Wednesday’s play-off final for the right to join Clare in the championship semi-final come May.

The sides refused to be separated in normal time and it was nip and tuck throughout. Dylan Molony’s first-half penalty ensured Limerick led by a point with the score 1-4 to 1-4 at half-time.

Luke Gleeson battles with Gavin Meagher of Tipperary. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

However, Tipp started the second half stronger and The Treaty county hadn’t registered a point by the time Shelly, adding to his own first-half penalty, hit the net in the 39th minute to open up a 2-6 to 1-4 lead.

Limerick wouldn’t be shaken off by those six points without reply however, and they steadily chipped away at the deficit and pulled within a single score in the 61st minute before leveling two minutes later to send the match into extra-time with the full-time scoreboard reading 1-10 to 2-7.

An umpire takes off his cap for the national anthem. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick raised the first flag of extra-time, but it was Tipp who showed the greater firepower and they hit five points without reply to close out a hard-fought win.