From twins going head-to-head to old rivalries - Previewing the weekend's colleges action

SIBLINGS PLAYING ALONGSIDE one another is something that’s seen week in, week out in Gaelic football but it’s slightly more rare to witness them playing against each other.

UL's Laurie Ryan (centre) and UCD's Nicola Ward (right). Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

In 2016, twin sisters Nicola and Louise Ward from Galway went head-to-head in the O’Connor Cup final, with the coveted third-level ladies football title up for grabs.

On the day, Nicola and UCD came out on top as they ended UL’s bid for three-in-a-row and the Belfield outfit claimed their first success in the decider since 2006.

Last year though, Louise was pivotal as her side steered the trophy back to Limerick after a victory over Munster rivals UCC.

But of course, a meeting of the twins — and UL and UCD — could happen in the final once again this year, with both sides separated at the semi-final stage.

Earlier today we had Nicola, and Clare and UL defender Laurie Ryan on The42′s Ladies Football Show to preview the Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup weekend.

Both players spoke at length about college and inter-county football, life on and off the field and much, much more. You can watch the full show here:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!