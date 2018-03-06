  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Dublin-Kerry Croke Park date no longer a double-header because of colleges clash

The O’Connor Cup final is at 4pm on Sunday – the same time as the Dublin and Kerry men face off at HQ.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 5:46 PM
10 hours ago 5,511 Views No Comments
WHILE THE DUBLIN and Kerry men face off in Croke Park on Sunday, there’ll be no double-header as previously planned before adverse weather conditions hit last week.

Aislinn Desmond and Amy Connolly Kerry's Aislinn Desmond and Dublin’s Amy Connolly. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Their female counterparts were scheduled to go head-to-head at headquarters last Saturday evening at 5pm ahead of the Allianz National Football League Division 1 fixture at 7pm.

But as Storm Emma and the Beast from the East gripped the country, the double-header — which was primed to be broadcast live by eir sport — was postponed.

With Jim Gavin and Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s charges now locking horns at 4pm this Sunday (live on eir sport 1), the Dublin and Kerry ladies won’t play their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 fixture until the weekend of 7/8 April.

In terms of ladies football this weekend, all eyes are on colleges action.

The Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup weekend is being hosted by IT Blanchardstown and the National Sports Campus, Abbottstown, meaning a gap in the inter-county fixtures.

Gourmet Food Parlour to sponsor the LGFA Higher Education championships The Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup is down for decision this weekend. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

With six different grades down for decision across the coming days, the pinnacle comes in the form of the O’Connor Cup final on Sunday at 4pm (live on Sport TG4 Youtube).

The two semi-finals will be played on Saturday afternoon with Dublin City University (DCU) and University College Dublin (UCD) doing battle at 1pm, while reigning champions University of Limerick (UL) and University College Cork (UCC) clash in a repeat of last year’s final at 3pm.

A host of big names on the inter-county scene will be in action and you can check some of them out here.

