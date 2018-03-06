We're in for a bumper day of GAA action on Sunday with 5 games set for TV coverage

AFTER THE SNOW wiped out a full slate of league fixtures last weekend, GAA supporters will be treated to five televised games this Sunday.

The GAA have released details of the TV coverage this weekend, with three football and two hurling games to be aired on Sunday.

TG4 will broadcast four of the day’s games, including two deferred matches, while the Division 1 football league meeting of Dublin and Kerry in Croke Park will be shown live on eir Sport 1 at 4pm.

It’s the first time eir Sport will televise an inter-county game on a Sunday, a day which TG4 have traditionally had to themselves during the league.

Dublin-Kerry was moved from its intended Saturday night slot at the request of the Gardai as the Ireland-Scotland Six Nations fixture and a pro-life demonstration are both taking place in the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile on Saturday night, Tyrone’s clash with Donegal will be broadcast on eir Sport at 7pm.

Sunday’s televised games:

12.30pm - Galway v Monaghan, Division 1 football, TG4 (Live)

2.00pm – Kildare v Mayo, Division 1 football, TG4 (Deferred)

2.30pm - Kilkenny v Wexford, Division 1A hurling, TG4 (Deferred)

2.30pm - Galway v Limerick, Division 1B hurling, TG4 (Live)

4.00pm - Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football, eir Sport 1 (Live)

(Throw-in times listed above. TG4 have yet to announce what time the deferred games will be broadcast)

