  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's completely different' - Four-time All-Ireland champion enjoying life in Davy Fitz's backroom team

Mags D’Arcy has recently been appointed goalkeeping coach to the Wexford senior hurlers.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 9:24 PM
12 minutes ago 7,841 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3888159
Mags D'Arcy (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Mags D'Arcy (file pic).
Mags D'Arcy (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

FOUR-TIME ALL-Ireland senior champion Mags D’Arcy is enjoying her time working alongside Davy Fitzgerald for the Wexford senior hurlers.

The two-time All-Star has come on board as a goalkeeping coach, and confirmed at today’s ‘Liberty Insurance Women in Sport, The Next Chapter’ symposium in Croke Park that she accepted the offer and got involved five weeks ago.

D’Arcy has lined out between the posts for the Wexford camogie side for the last 16 years but has yet to feature in 2018.

After a successful campaign with her club St Martin’s last year, D’Arcy stated that she was not in a position to re-join the inter-county panel when Martin Carey took over at the helm in January.

She’s been battling injury concerns and there’s a possibility of surgery to come. There’s a decision yet to be made there but for now, she’s keeping busy with the hurlers.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying it at the moment,” she said during the panel discussion.

“I’ve been brought in on the back of my — well, Davy likes to call it expertise, about five weeks ago. It’s a different challenge to that of playing. It’s completely different. It’s something I never thought I’d find myself doing.

“It’s an opportunity that came my way and I’m going, ‘You know what, I may be out of my depth. I may go into the dressing room with 30-40 lads and I may be looked at differently. But by God, am I going to put my shoulders back and pretend I belong here!’

“And that’s what I’ve done. The respect that’s there in general, it’s incredible. No egos in the dressing room, just lads that are really willing to work hard for the jersey.”

Davy Fitzgerald Davy Fitzgerald. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

She explained how she first met Fitzgerald when playing a camogie championship match against Clare in Ennis 13 years ago, and they’ve stayed in touch since.

The conversation evolved, and he offered her the position — one which she ‘took with both hands’. She’s mainly working as goalkeeping coach at the minute, but has been involved in other coaching and performance analysis capacities.

“I’ve known Davy a long, long time,” she explained.

“He’s been a mentor for me throughout the years. Sport isn’t just about winning and winning, you have your ups and downs as well. He’s been a voice of reason on some occasions.

“Davy’s been involved with camogie teams as a manager and he’s officiated matches. I think he’s going to get back into in a wee while as well, just for the enjoyment levels.

“He’s always thinking about fresh and alternative ideas and how he can enhance the environment a little bit. Obviously I’m one of his plays to do that, and so happy to be.

“The amount I’ve learned in the last five or six weeks over what I could learn on my own over 15 years trying to get into management, it’s unparalleled. I’m very thankful for the opportunity. It’s hell for leather at the moment, I’m enjoying it.”

At today’s event, RTÉ broadcaster Joanne Cantwell hosted a panel discussion featuring D’Arcy alongside the author of ‘Eat Sweat Play’, Anna Kessel MBE, trailblazing Irish refere, Joy Neville and former Ireland captain and media pundit, Fiona Coghlan.

Liberty Insurance published new research which shows that 75% of Irish adults have attended or watched a major men’s sporting event in the past 12 months, but just 36% have attended or watched a women’s sports event during this time.

The findings also suggested that Irish adults are twice as likely to attend or watch a women’s sports event as their peers in the UK.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

We’re in for a bumper day of GAA action on Sunday with 5 games set for TV coverage

How Croke Park stayed green while the rest of the country was covered in a blanket of snow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
Mourinho comes to Conte and Chelsea's defence after 'ridiculous' criticism
'No wonder Mourinho has left him out' - Neville rips Pogba's first-half showing against Palace
FOOTBALL
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
'We still need him, we will use him': Klopp says Lallana has important role to play for Liverpool
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
IRELAND
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
'When Ringer was being compared to Drico, I remember saying ‘oh God, that poor young fella’'
SCOTLAND
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Snow forces Schmidt's squad to move training to Abbotstown
Furlong and Henderson to train fully as Daly and Herring join Ireland squad
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
'It disgusts me... These Chelsea players took a day off'
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie