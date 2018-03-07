  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 8 March, 2018
Nemo Rangers ace will be 'waiting until the last minute' to discover if he can play in All-Ireland final

Corner-forward Paddy Gumley is struggling with a calf injury he picked up prior to the semi-final.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 5:00 PM
11 hours ago 6,162 Views 1 Comment
NEMO RANGERS FORWARD Paddy Gumley says his bid to play in the All-Ireland club football final will go right down to the wire as he recovers from a calf problem.

AIB GAA All Ireland Senior Football and Senior Hurling Club Championship Finals Media Day Gumley was at the AIB GAA All Ireland Senior Football and Senior Hurling Club Championship Finals Media Day Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

The 35-year-old Cavan native picked up the muscle injury going into their semi-final win over Slaughtneil, and Nemo risked him from the start against the Ulster champions only for Gumley to limp off after 20 minutes.

With 10 days to go before they face Corofin in the All-Ireland decider, Gumley is doing everything within his power to get the injury right for St Patrick’s Day.

“I’ve been with the physio quite a bit since,” he said at the AIB club finals media day today.

“A bit of swimming, physio and stretching and all of that. My diet is probably the big thing. If you can keep that right you’ll be fairly alright.

“So I’m hoping (to play), fingers crossed. I’ve never had much trouble with my calves but seemingly it’s a pretty fickle thing.

“It’s a thing where you think you’re right and then a jog could possible pop it again. I’ll probably be waiting until the last minute.

John Payne with Paddy Gumley Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I haven’t done anything (since the semi-final). The lads were training last night and I’d hope to get jogging come the weekend. If you go out and do anything to it then that’s it, good luck. Whereas if you can give it every possible chance.

“You look at the other end of it too with fitness. It’s not as if you’re going into your average game. But the hard work’s done too so I shouldn’t be too bad in that case either.”

Gumley, who only joined the Cork club at the age of 33, is hoping to make his first ever appearance in Croke Park. Given the high stakes nature of the game, he’s conscious that he needs to be 100% fit if he’s to join his team-mates in the starting line-up.

“You have to be considerate of the team too. You’re not going to bluff in an All-Ireland final. Possibly in other games you could stay inside and only do what you have to do.

“But the way the game is gone and such high intensity it’s impossible to bluff it. It would be disappointing (to miss out).

“I’m very, very hopeful to be honest. I’d be surprised if I don’t do something. Every day is important and I still have 10-odd days so anything can happen.

“This would be the first time (to play in Croke Park), hopefully.”

Son of Dublin legend, part of St Vincent’s club glories and starting out with Donegal

August comeback date in Dublin forward Brogan’s sights after cruciate operation

Kevin O'Brien
