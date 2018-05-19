  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'

The France international has flattered to deceive this season and the former Chelsea midfielder believes he must frustrate his manager.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 May 2018, 7:15 AM
36 minutes ago 1,105 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4022318
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).

PAUL POGBA MUST “wreck” Jose Mourinho’s head with his flashy tricks and sub-par performances, according to former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard.

Pogba has struggled to live up to his £89 million transfer fee at United, and has sparkled only intermittently this season.

While the France international, who will represent his country at the World Cup this summer, has scored six goals and provided 10 assists thus far this season ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea, he has also frustrated with a perceived lack of end product at times.

And Lampard believes Pogba, whom he believes is a better player than he was, needs to start asserting his authority on games more often, as he has all the attributes required to be the complete midfielder.

“I don’t know what Pogba is. He makes bad decisions but then does fantastic things which must wreck Jose’s head,” he said at the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) event.

“Mourinho tried to embarrass him out of it and I worry Pogba did not get it. Pogba is naturally more talented than I was, he would run all over me and has better feet, but there’s no point dribbling in your own half.

“All that ‘flick and roll of the studs’, I’m not an advocate of that. A lot of young players see it on YouTube and think it’s amazing but I don’t like it. He has delved to that side too much.

“His numbers are not good enough, he progressed at Juve but there’s another progression he has to do. He should be getting 15 goals a season and dominating games, because he has everything.”

United beat Tottenham 2-1 in a topsy-turvy semi-final to reach the FA Cup final, while Chelsea defeated Southampton.

Neither side truly impressed in the Premier League, with United finishing second, 19 points behind Manchester City, while the Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing fifth, five points behind Liverpool.

Chelsea lost 3-0 to Newcastle on the final day of the season, and such results have led to intense speculation over the future of Antonio Conte, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Nevertheless, Lampard believes the Blues must win the trophy and set aside any kind of ill-will regarding the Italian’s situation.

“We know the requirements at Chelsea, and (winning) it would put a gloss on a season that still has questions over it,” he added.

“Neither side (Chelsea or Conte) comes out of it with a load of glory. The players should want to win it for him and the club, no matter what.

“I played for managers I didn’t particularly like but you put it to the side.”

Lampard was speaking at FWA Live, organised by the FWA and William Hill at the Landmark Hotel London on Thursday May 17.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Inspired by McIlroy, Antrim-born golf prodigy set for European Tour debut>

Impressive Pat’s come from behind to stun Derry>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
FOOTBALL
David Silva to train with Spanish third-tier side ahead of World Cup
David Silva to train with Spanish third-tier side ahead of World Cup
Zidane: I have 24 players available and I'm f*****
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
LEINSTER
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
Robbie Henshaw out for 'a few weeks' but should to be fit for Ireland tour
HURLING
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
Steven Gerrard makes second signing as Rangers boss
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie