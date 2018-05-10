Laois make 4 changes for Wexford clash and Munnelly set to start in Leinster opener 15 years after title win

LAOIS HAVE A new manager and have shaken up their side from the league final but they will begin their 2018 championship campaign on Saturday with a survivor from their famous title win 15 years ago.

Ross Munnelly made his breakthrough in 2003 and scored 1-1 in that Leinster final win over Kildare yet he is still integral to their side and will start his 16th championship campaign after being named corner-forward for Saturday’s meeting with Wexford.

Kerry native John Sugrue is in his debut season in charge of Laois and after their Division 4 league final success over Carlow, he has made four changes for the Leinster opener.

Ruaidhri C Fennell comes into the team at corner-back for his championship debut while the attack sees Damien O’Connor, David Conway and Gary Walsh all introduced.

Robbie Pigott, who has departed for the USA for the summer, drops out of defence while Brian Glynn, Benny Carroll and the injured Eoin Lowry make way from the forward line.

Walsh’s return is a boost after he missed the league final due to disciplinary reasons while Evan O’Carroll and Paul Cahillane both miss out due to injury.

Throw-in on Saturday evening at Innovate Wexford Park is 6.30pm.

Laois manager John Sugrue celebrates after the league final success against Carlow. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Laois

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Ruaidhri C Fennell (Rosenallis)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)

8. John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s, Dublin)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)

11. Donal Kingston (Arles-Kileen)

12. Damien O’Connor (Timahoe)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise)

14. David Conway (Arles-Kilcruise)

15. Gary Walsh (Ballylinan)

