  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer

With more games it’s going to be a hectic summer for the GAA’s referees.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 10 May 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 784 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4002756
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA’S REFEREES’ chief does not envisage a black card being introduced in hurling in ‘the immediate future’ and does not believe there is a need for a second referee to help officiate as the speed of both hurling and Gaelic football increases.

With the 2018 championship having commenced last weekend, Willie Barrett is confident in the referees at their disposal as the volume of matches is set to increase over the coming weeks.

“We’ve had fitness tests, fitness training seminars throughout the year. In hurling we have 10 referees, football 18, in the championship panels. They are all very fit. We are well catered for with one referee.

“It’s a yellow in hurling for a pull-down. As long as our referees are applying the rule there, it’s for somebody else to decide whether a black card is needed in hurling. We go by the rules that are there when we’re talking to our referees. I don’t see it coming in in the immediate future, to be honest. We are happy to deal with the rules as they are at present.”

Barrett believes the black card has ‘done a good job’ in football in acting as a deterrent to cynical play.

“For the immediate future, I don’t see an issue with the black card. The black card has done a good job for us. We’d be happy enough that the application of the black card is good.

“It took a while to bed down. There was teething problems. I think we’re in a better place now. We have less discussion of the black card. There is a greater acceptance of the black card by players in particular when it is issued. You don’t see as many asking questions as we used to. I think referees are getting it very right in the black card situation.”

The National Referees Development Committee gathered the referees on this year’s championship panels for a recent review of the league action and a number of issues emerged which will be focused on this summer:

Football

  • Concern was expressed at the number of players who don’t appear to be using mouthguards.
  • Referees have noticed an increase in the amount of melee type situations which have developed.
  • An increase in potentially dangerous head high tackles and collisions was very noticeable during the Allianz league.

Hurling

  • Referees have expressed concern as to the increase in holding-type infractions which appears to be creeping in to hurling.
  • A marked increased in melees has been noted.
  • Similar to football, there appears to have been an increase in potentially dangerous head high tackles and collisions during the Allianz league.
  • Referees have noted how difficult it is for them to ‘referee’ the handpass in hurling due to the speed of the players.
  • Adherence to the rule relating to interference with the faceguard/helmet has improved considerably, both by players and referees.

The incident that resulted in Kildare’s Eoin Doyle being sent-off in a league game in February threw the issue of mouthguards into the spotlight and that along with a spike in the number of melees is something Barrett is keen to see addressed.

“We want to ensure in the interests of safety that players are wearing their mouth-guards. We think it is very important. Wearing a mouthguard is wearing it in a mouth, not in a stocking.

“I suppose the other one in in football is melee situations. This is something we’ve certainly honed in on as well. We’ve seen a number of games where a melee has occurred and we’ve asked our referees to deal with it very strongly.

“Where there are two players involved, it’s fine, the referee can deal with it. But where more players come in and add to that…it then becomes a melee. What’s a melee? Making a bad situation worse.

“We would be particularly honing in on the first and second person in to the melee, shall we say, after two players have been involved. We believe that’s causing other players to come in.

“Likewise in hurling, if it’s left to the two players and the referees and officials, there’s generally no difficulty.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Listen, it’s a great lifestyle’ – Armagh football star Clarke plans to stay in New York

‘I’m sure we did her proud’ – A remarkable rise through the ranks to the Tipp top

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
'I can't believe we survived' - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat
Nightmare for Sergio Ramos as defender misses penalty and scores own goal in Sevilla defeat
HURLING
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
'The best in the country' and 'fickle' - the life of a Cork hurler
'He needs to be his own person at the end of the day. His name shouldn’t come into it in an ideal world'
ALEX FERGUSON
Positive news as Sir Alex Ferguson 'no longer needs intensive care'
Positive news as Sir Alex Ferguson 'no longer needs intensive care'
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
LEINSTER
'Do I bluff him or not?': Toner wary of former team-mate Ryan in Racing's lineout unit
'Do I bluff him or not?': Toner wary of former team-mate Ryan in Racing's lineout unit
Quiz: How much do you remember from Leinster's previous European cup final victories?
Henshaw's miracle return ensures fulcrum of Leinster's attack firing for Bilbao

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie