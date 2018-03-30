A late bus, floodlight failures and a five goal thriller on a dramatic night in the First Division

IT WAS YET another night of high drama in the First Division on Friday night, with off-field activities taking much of the spotlight away from on-field action.

Bizarrely, UCD’s bus arrived late into St Colman’s Park meaning kick-off for their game against Cobh Ramblers was pushed back by an hour, while elsewhere there was a six minute delay at Eamon Deacy Park due to floodlight failure.

On the pitch, however, a resurgent Shelbourne recorded their third win on the bounce away to Wexford FC, who suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

Aaron Molloy struck with little under half an hour to go, meaning Owen Heary’s side push into third spot, just three points away from top of the table UCD.

Cabinteely came out on top in a five goal thriller at Stradbrook against Drogheda United meanwhile.

Last season’s top-goalscorer Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters got his account up and running for 2018 to break the deadlock after just five minutes, with Stephen Ball adding two more either side of a Gareth McCaffrey strike.

With Cabo 3-1 to the good heading into stoppage time, McCaffrey struck again to make it 3-2 in the dying seconds, however Tim Clancy’s side didn’t have enough time on their side to try and find a late leveller.

First Division - Kick off delayed:



Our team bus has been delayed in severe traffic getting to Cobh. We are still awaiting arrival and will confirm the new kick off time once we have it! — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) March 30, 2018

Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps, tipped as promotion candidates, were frustrated away to Athlone Town on Friday.

Shane Stokes gave Aaron Callaghan’s hosts the lead, before on-loan Shamrock Rovers striker Michael O’Connor scored his third goal in five games to earn a point with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Galway United were held to a stalemate at Eamon Deacy Park, where a temporary floodlight failure delayed proceedings for six minutes against Longford Town, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

And despite the late kick-off, UCD came away from Cobh with all three points. Liam Scales gave Collie O’Neill’s side the lead, with Maxim Kouogun making it 2-0 after the break.

The Students, who last played in the top-flight in 2014, remain top and unbeaten at the head of the First Division standings with four wins from five so far in 2018.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

Athlone Town 1-1 Finn Harps

Cabinteely 3-2 Drogheda United

Cobh Ramblers 0-2 UCD

Galway United 0-0 Longford Town

Wexford FC 0-1 Shelbourne

