  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A late bus, floodlight failures and a five goal thriller on a dramatic night in the First Division

There were plenty of talking points in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday night.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Mar 2018, 10:37 PM
2 hours ago 2,794 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3933188

IT WAS YET another night of high drama in the First Division on Friday night, with off-field activities taking much of the spotlight away from on-field action.

Bizarrely, UCD’s bus arrived late into St Colman’s Park meaning kick-off for their game against Cobh Ramblers was pushed back by an hour, while elsewhere there was a six minute delay at Eamon Deacy Park due to floodlight failure.

On the pitch, however, a resurgent Shelbourne recorded their third win on the bounce away to Wexford FC, who suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

Aaron Molloy struck with little under half an hour to go, meaning Owen Heary’s side push into third spot, just three points away from top of the table UCD.

Cabinteely came out on top in a five goal thriller at Stradbrook against Drogheda United meanwhile.

Last season’s top-goalscorer Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters got his account up and running for 2018 to break the deadlock after just five minutes, with Stephen Ball adding two more either side of a Gareth McCaffrey strike.

With Cabo 3-1 to the good heading into stoppage time, McCaffrey struck again to make it 3-2 in the dying seconds, however Tim Clancy’s side didn’t have enough time on their side to try and find a late leveller.

Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps, tipped as promotion candidates, were frustrated away to Athlone Town on Friday.

Shane Stokes gave Aaron Callaghan’s hosts the lead, before on-loan Shamrock Rovers striker Michael O’Connor scored his third goal in five games to earn a point with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Galway United were held to a stalemate at Eamon Deacy Park, where a temporary floodlight failure delayed proceedings for six minutes against Longford Town, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

And despite the late kick-off, UCD came away from Cobh with all three points. Liam Scales gave Collie O’Neill’s side the lead, with Maxim Kouogun making it 2-0 after the break.

The Students, who last played in the top-flight in 2014, remain top and unbeaten at the head of the First Division standings with four wins from five so far in 2018.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

  • Athlone Town 1-1 Finn Harps
  • Cabinteely 3-2 Drogheda United
  • Cobh Ramblers 0-2 UCD
  • Galway United 0-0 Longford Town
  • Wexford FC 0-1 Shelbourne

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

There were four sending offs, 22 goals and a seven goal drubbing in the First Division tonight

Furlong nets fourth goal while on-loan Rovers striker O’Connor bags debut strike for Harps

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Scott Fardy starts in the back row for Leinster's showdown with Saracens
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
WORLD CUP
Brazil given major World Cup boost as Neymar to return in &quot;two to three weeks&quot;
Brazil given major World Cup boost as Neymar to return in "two to three weeks"
World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
FOOTBALL
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Klopp jokes about Can's Liverpool demands but insists contract talks remain 'open'
'If you compare him with normal people, they are still living at home with their parents'
LIVERPOOL
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
'It's all up for Manchester United now': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo
LEINSTER
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&amp;I Cup
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup
Farrell and Kruis passed fit as Saracens come to Dublin fully locked and loaded
Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday's B&I Cup quarter-final showdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie