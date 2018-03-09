  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Furlong nets fourth goal while on-loan Rovers striker O'Connor bags debut strike for Harps

There were three games played in the First Division on Friday night.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Mar 2018, 10:39 PM
Finn Harps forward Michael O'Connor is on-loan from Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Finn Harps forward Michael O'Connor is on-loan from Shamrock Rovers.
Finn Harps forward Michael O'Connor is on-loan from Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Finn Harps 1-1 Shelbourne

MICHAEL Oâ€™CONNORâ€™S first goal for Finn Harps was cancelled out by an equaliser from David Oâ€™Sullivan in Ballybofey on Friday night, as Shelbourne departed Donegal with their first point of the season.

Owen Hearyâ€™s side suffered an opening night defeat away to UCD at Belfield two weeks ago, but came away from Finn Park with their 2018 campaign up and running.

His side went behind after 16 minutes when on-loan Shamrock Rovers striker Oâ€™Connor pounced from close range after goalkeeper Dean Delany had produced a save from Mark Timlin.

Oâ€™Sullivan levelled proceedings before the half was out when the forward capitalised on a slip from Harps goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher to slot into an empty net and deny the hosts a first win of the campaign.

UCD 1-1 Galway United

Danny Furlong scored his fourth goal in two games following his return to the League of Ireland from New Zealand on Friday night, but his opener was cancelled out by a Josh Collins strike just nine minutes later for UCD.

Furlongâ€™s opener stung Collie Oâ€™Neillâ€™s side early in the game, however Collins drew the sides level with a pinpoint header following a dangerous delivery into the box from Studentsâ€™ captain Gary Oâ€™Neill.

The hosts now sit level on four points and also on goal difference with fellow promotion hopefuls Cobh Ramblers in third spot.

Cabinteely 0-1 Cobh Ramblers

Following a dramatic comeback which earned a 2-2 draw against Longford Town on the opening night of the season, Cobh Ramblers went one better on Friday to deliver their first win of the campaign and move into joint-second.

Stephen Hendersonâ€™s side left Stradbrook with all three points as Adam Oâ€™Sullivanâ€™s goal after half an hour proved the difference against Pat Devlinâ€™s young Cabinteely side.

Cabo suffered an opening night defeat at home to Damien Lockeâ€™s Wexford FC two weeks ago and have now racked up two home losses in succession, leaving them second from bottom in the First Division.

