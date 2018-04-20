Shels make their move at the summit as Wexford reach seventh heaven

SHELBOURNE ROUNDED OFF an encouraging week for the club with three important points with a 2-0 victory over Galway United, a win which moves them to the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table.

Following the appointment of Dave Henderson as the club’s new head of recruitment and David O’Connor as their new CEO, Shels produced the goods on the pitch as Alan Byrne and David O’Sullivan scored either side of the break at Tolka Park.

A fifth win of the campaign moves Owen Heary’s side above second-place UCD on goal difference at the summit, with the Students facing Longford Town tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, Shane Barnes netted a quickfire hat-trick as Wexford ran riot to score seven past Athlone Town.

With just one win to their name before tonight, Wexford took the lead through Aaron Dobbs just before half-time and then Barnes scored three times in 13 second-half minutes to seal victory.

Dobbs grabbed his second and Dean George also helped himself to a brace as the hosts heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Athlone.

In the night’s other game, Finn Harps picked up a valuable home win, with Sam Todd’s late strike enough to see off Cabinteely in Ballybofey.

First Division results:

Shelbourne 2-0 Galway United

Finn Harps 1-0 Cabinteely

Wexford FC 7-0 Athlone Town

