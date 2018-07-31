This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I couldn't let that happen': LeBron James says Trump is using sport to divide America

President Donald Trump is using sport to divide the people of the United States, according to LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

By The42 Team Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 8:20 PM
3 hours ago 7,678 Views 26 Comments
http://the42.ie/4157312

LEBRON JAMES BELIEVES U.S. president Donald Trump is using sport as a way to divide America.

James has never shied away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to Trump, whom he accused of turning people in the States against each other.

During his time in office, Trump has been immersed in numerous sports-related issues, most notably the ongoing national anthem protests in the NFL.

Trump has been adamant that players should be forced to stand during the anthem or be subject to suspension, which triggered the passing of a new policy that has since been challenged by the NFLPA.

Trump also withdrew White House invitations to the Philadelphia Eagles and Golden State Warriors following their championship-winning seasons after numerous players chose not to be involved in the traditional visit.

James, who opened his I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, on Monday, credited sports with introducing him to new people and explained how the environment helped shape the way he interacted with those from different backgrounds.

“We are in a position right now in America where this race thing has taken over,” James told CNN.

“One – because I believe our president is kind of trying to divide us. He is — I don’t want to say ‘kinda’. He’s dividing us.

“And what I’ve noticed over the last few months [is] he’s kind of used sports to divide us, and that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport is the first time that I was ever around someone white!

“I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me, and we become very good friends. And I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.’

“Sports has never been something that divides people. It’s always been something that brings people together.”

In the same CNN piece interviewer Don Lemon asked James if he would ever consider entering politics, and sensing the basketball star’s hesitancy, jokingly asked him again under the proviso that, ‘If you don’t run, Trump’s going to win.’

“Well, in that case, I may (run),” James replied. “I believe there’s someone else out there. I hope.”

Asked what he’d say to Trump if they ever came face to face, James responded: “I would never sit across from him.”

In a separate interview with ESPN, James was asked by Rachel Nichols why he felt it was important for him to use his voice to stand up for kids, even if it meant as far as criticising the U.S. president.

“Well, for me, I have a voice,” James replied.

“I have a platform, and I have so many kids — and not only kids but also adults that look for guidance and look for someone to lead them at a time when they feel like their voice isn’t powerful. And when you see something that’s unjust and you see something that’s wrong and you see something that’s trying to divide us as a race or as a country, then I feel like my voice can be heard and speak volumes.

“Especially coming from the point of view of sports. I live in sports. Without sports, we all wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t be talking to you, Rach. You wouldn’t be interviewing me.

You know, sports – it stops race. Every race comes together to fight for one common goal, and that’s to win and have fun and to have camaraderie and things like that. And for someone or a body or parties to try to divide us by using our platform of sport — sport has given me everything I could ever ask for — I couldn’t let that happen.
By using my voice and letting the youth know — and the people that need the guidance know — that I care for them, and that I’ll be their voice, it’s [a] passionate [thing] for me because, like I said, sports is just the ultimate to bring people together. That’s what I’m here for.

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

LeBron James opens a new public school for at-risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Bayern will not sell Lewandowski, even for â¬150m â Rummenigge
Bayern will not sell Lewandowski, even for €150m – Rummenigge
Sixteen-year-old installed as president of Greek club after his father buys it
Spurs boss Pochettino blasts decision to shorten Premier League transfer window
HURLING
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÃ's hurling documentary The Game
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
As It Happened: Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
PREMIER LEAGUE
'You cannot replace Coutinho' - Klopp
'You cannot replace Coutinho' - Klopp
'I'm confident I'll get one' - Mourinho doesn't expect to land multiple transfer targets
Spurs star Son apologises for missing start of new season to play in Asian Games
BOXING
'I might not be the same man coming out of it': Bellew says Usyk fight would have to be his last
'I might not be the same man coming out of it': Bellew says Usyk fight would have to be his last
Fury claims negotiations for world-title fight with Wilder are 'very close to being done'
Hearn ready to give Deontay Wilder $8 million to fight Whyte, not Joshua

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie