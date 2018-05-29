This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster close in on Wallabies international Joe Tomane

The Montpellier man has been primarily used as a centre in the last two seasons.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 29 May 2018, 6:30 PM
42 minutes ago 3,426 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4042717

LEINSTER ARE CLOSING in on the signing of Montpellier centre Joe Tomane ahead of next season.

With Isa Nacewa retiring this summer, the Irish province have been looking to reinforce their backline options.

In Tomane, who has largely been playing in the midfield for Montpellier for the last two seasons, Leinster appear to have found their man and The42Â understands that terms have been agreed.

The only remaining potential stumbling block in the deal being concluded is whether or not Tomane can secure a work permit to joinÂ Leinster.

Robbie Henshaw and Joe Tomane Tomane played against Leinster in this season's Champions Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Formerly a professional rugby league player with the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans, Tomane switched to union when signing for the Brumbies in 2011, going on to make more than 60 Super Rugby appearancesÂ for the Canberra-based franchise.

Tomane made his Australia debut on the wing against Scotland in 2012 and has played for the Wallabies a total of 17 times, scoring five tries, with his most recent cap coming at the 2015 World Cup against Uruguay.

The 28-year-old joined Top 14 club Montpellier in 2016 and has predominantly been used as a centre in the two seasons since, wearing both the 12 and 13 shirts for the French club, as well as making further appearances out wide.

The42Â understands that Leinster are viewing Tomane as a midfield player for next season, after Nacewa occupied their 12 shirt on a number of occasions in the absence of Robbie Henshaw this season.

Henshaw and Garry Ringroseâ€™s international demands with Ireland and the need for their minutes to be carefully managed, particularly with a World Cup to come in 2019, have been among Leinsterâ€™s thoughts in assessing the options on the market.

In terms of their non-Irish-qualified players next season, the province willÂ have Wallabies international Scott Fardy on the books as he enters the second season of his two-year contract.

Kiwi scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is due to qualify for Ireland in June 2019, while left wing James Lowe is on course to become Ireland-eligible in November 2020.

With those men set to become eligible for Ireland in the future, itâ€™s understood that the IRFU have no issue with Leinster bringing in an NIQ player in midfield for next season.

Tomaneâ€™s ball-carrying power and big-game experience will be useful additions to Leinsterâ€™s squad if he can secure the necessary work permit to allow him to play in Ireland.

Tomane is not in the Wallabies mix any longer, having left the country two years ago. That lack of involvement in international rugby would make him an important squad member during Test match windows.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Irelandâ€™s RWC pool

Declan Kidneyâ€™s London Irish to meet Munster in Cork for pre-season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
Linked with Man United, Lazio have 'yet to receive an offer' for star midfielder
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
IRELAND
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita
Man United target Umtiti claims Barcelona will have to 'throw him out the door'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie