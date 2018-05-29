This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool

The fall-out from the Rugby Europe Championship shambles continues.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 29 May 2018, 1:49 PM
33 minutes ago 613 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4042482

WORLD RUGBY HAS confirmed that Spain and Romania have lodged appeals against the sanctions that are set to deny them a chance to be in Ireland’s pool at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

After a drawn-out process following this year’s Rugby Europe Championship – which served partly as a means of World Cup qualification – Spain, Romania and Belgium were docked competition points and handed suspended fines for fielding ineligible players.

King Felipe VI of Spain At Rugby Game - Madrid Spain haven't given up yet. Source: Borja B Hojas/AlterPhotos/ABACA

Belgium’s controversial win over Spain in March appeared to have secured Romania the spot in Pool A of the World Cup alongside Ireland, Scotland, Japan and the as-yet-undecided ‘Play-off Winner’.

However, World Rugby subsequently announced that an Independent Disputes Committee would review the refereeing of the Romanian match officials during Belgium’s victory over Spain, as well as a number of issues relating to player eligibility in the Rugby Europe Championship.

That committee declined to order a replay of the Belgium-Spain fixture but found that both sides, as well as Romania, had fielded ineligible players over the course of the championship.

After the points deductions for the three nations were taken into account, World Rugby announced that Russia would qualify for Pool A of next year’s World Cup, subject to the appeals process.

Romania and Spain have both decided to exercise their right to officially appeal the sanctions handed down by the Independent Disputes Committee.

World Rugby says the appeals will be heard on Friday, 1 June by “an independent Appeals Committee comprising of World Rugby’s independent Judicial Panel Chairman Christopher Quinlan QC (chair), former USA international and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Phaidra Knight and chair of the EPCR Independent Disciplinary Panel Mike Hamlin.”

Romania’s sanctions relate to fielding Sione Faka’osilea, who had previously played for the Tonga 7s team and was, therefore, ineligible under World Rugby Regulation 8.

World Rugby says that while Romania have admitted “to a breach of World Rugby Regulation 8 relating to fielding an ineligible player who was previously captured by another union,” they are appealing the sanctions handed down to them.

Spain’s issues centre around their fielding of Mathieu Belie and Bastien Fuster, who had previously played for France U20 against Wales U20 [in 2008 and 2012, respectively].

The issue of players being captured by a union’s “next senior fifteen-aside national representative team” is a complex one – it’s worth reading the full report – but the committee decided that the players were not eligible for Spain.

World Rugby says Spain are appealing two elements of the committee’s report, the first being that it “decided that the match between Belgium versus Spain should not be replayed,” the second being that it “found that two ineligible players were fielded during the European Rugby World Cup 2019 qualification process.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Race not the deciding factor as Rassie primes Kolisi for captaincy

Irishman Mark McCall extends contract as Saracens’ director of rugby

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
Linked with Man United, Lazio have 'yet to receive an offer' for star midfielder
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
IRELAND
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
HURLING
Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens
Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie