Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Declan Kidney's London Irish to meet Munster in Cork for pre-season

Johann van Graan’s men will then face Exeter Chiefs before the new campaign begins.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 29 May 2018, 1:37 PM
45 minutes ago 823 Views 4 Comments
Kidney taking the Heineken Cup to Limerick in 2006.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Kidney taking the Heineken Cup to Limerick in 2006.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE LINED up English opposition for their August pre-season warm-up matches in Cork.

Double Heineken Cup winner Declan Kidney will take London Irish to his home city for a match on 17 August.

Kidney was named director of rugby with the Exiles after their relegation from the Premiership having taken up a technical consultant role alongside head coach Les Kiss in March.

The former Ireland coaching ticket will hope the meeting with Munster will springboard a promotion-winning campaign in the Championship.

With Johann van Graan entering his first full season in charge, tougher opposition awaits the following weekend as deposed English champions Exeter Chiefs land in Musgrave Park. The fixture will be the first time the Premiership finalists meet Munster.

Munster pre-season fixtures in Musgrave Park

Friday, August 17

Munster v London Irish

Friday, August 24

Munster v Exeter Chiefs

