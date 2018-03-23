Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of seven internationals as they resume their Guinness Pro14 campaign with a trip to Ospreys tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm].

Leo Cullen has named a strong starting XV for the round 18 clash at the Liberty Stadium with Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden, Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan all coming straight back in after the Six Nations.

There is also a welcome return for Luke McGrath, who captains the province, after he suffered a knee injury in the win over Scarlets at the start of the championship window.

McGrath is partnered in the half-backs by Ross Byrne, which means Carbery starts at fullback again with McFadden and Barry Daly completing the back three.

Noel Reid and Rory O’Loughlin continue in midfield while the all international front row of McGrath, Cronin and Porter — all of whom came off the bench at Twickenham last week — adds real power to Leinster’s pack.

Scott Fardy partners Ross Molony in the second row and Josh Murphy, who has impressed in recent weeks, starts in the back row alongside the returning Jordi Murphy and Conan.

James Tracy, Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne are named among the replacements but Sean O’Brien and Isa Nacewa are not involved, while Jordan Larmour is sidelined through injury.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Source: Ian Cook/INPHO

Ahead of next weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens, Leinster can further consolidate their position at the top of Conference B with victory in Wales, while their closest rivals, Scarlets, are in Limerick to face Munster tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ospreys have also been able to call upon several of their internationals for the visit of Leinster, including captain Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Biggar and Justin Tipuric.

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Noel Reid

11. Barry Daly

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Jack McGrath

2. Seán Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Ian Nagle

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Dave Kearney

23. Adam Byrne

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Jeff Hassler

13. Kieron Fonotia

12. Ashley Beck

11. Hanno Dirksen

10. Dan Biggar

9. Tom Habberfield

1. Nicky Smith

2. Scott Otten

3. Dmitri Arhip

4. Bradley Davies

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Olly Cracknell

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Sam Cross

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips

17. Rhodri Jones

18. Ma’afu Fia

19. Adam Beard

20. Rob McCusker

21. Matthew Aubrey

22. Sam Davies

23. Owen Watkin

