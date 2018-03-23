  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

McGrath, Cronin and Porter named in a powerful pack for Saturday’s clash at the Liberty Stadium.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 23 Mar 2018, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,094 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3920078
Joey Carbery starts at fullback.
Image: Inpho
Joey Carbery starts at fullback.
Joey Carbery starts at fullback.
Image: Inpho

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of seven internationals as they resume their Guinness Pro14 campaign with a trip to Ospreys tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm].

Leo Cullen has named a strong starting XV for the round 18 clash at the Liberty Stadium with Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden, Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan all coming straight back in after the Six Nations.

There is also a welcome return for Luke McGrath, who captains the province, after he suffered a knee injury in the win over Scarlets at the start of the championship window.

McGrath is partnered in the half-backs by Ross Byrne, which means Carbery starts at fullback again with McFadden and Barry Daly completing the back three.

Noel Reid and Rory O’Loughlin continue in midfield while the all international front row of McGrath, Cronin and Porter — all of whom came off the bench at Twickenham last week — adds real power to Leinster’s pack.

Scott Fardy partners Ross Molony in the second row and Josh Murphy, who has impressed in recent weeks, starts in the back row alongside the returning Jordi Murphy and Conan.

James Tracy, Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne are named among the replacements but Sean O’Brien and Isa Nacewa are not involved, while Jordan Larmour is sidelined through injury.

Leo Cullen Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Source: Ian Cook/INPHO

Ahead of next weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens, Leinster can further consolidate their position at the top of Conference B with victory in Wales, while their closest rivals, Scarlets, are in Limerick to face Munster tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ospreys have also been able to call upon several of their internationals for the visit of Leinster, including captain Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Biggar and Justin Tipuric.

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. Barry Daly
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Jack McGrath
2. Seán Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Ian Nagle
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Dave Kearney
23. Adam Byrne

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans
14. Jeff Hassler
13. Kieron Fonotia
12. Ashley Beck
11. Hanno Dirksen
10. Dan Biggar
9. Tom Habberfield

1. Nicky Smith
2. Scott Otten
3. Dmitri Arhip
4. Bradley Davies
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Olly Cracknell
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Sam Cross

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips
17. Rhodri Jones
18. Ma’afu Fia
19. Adam Beard
20. Rob McCusker
21. Matthew Aubrey
22. Sam Davies
23. Owen Watkin

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s an absolute honour’ – Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship

Munster look to the NFL for their new performance coach

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
WORLD CUP
&quot;He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'&quot;
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Boris Johnson compares this summer's World Cup to Hitler and the 1936 Olympics
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi &amp; Ronaldo comparisons
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to 'talk shit' to Real rivals over their struggles this season
ENGLAND
Russian ambassador to Ireland says any expulsion of diplomats would be 'unfriendly action'
Russian ambassador to Ireland says any expulsion of diplomats would be 'unfriendly action'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie