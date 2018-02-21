  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Semi-final draw for Leinster Schools Cup throws up two mouth-watering ties

The games will be down for decision on 5 and 6 March.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 4:48 PM
9 hours ago 7,783 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3863849
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER SENIOR SCHOOLS Cup holders Belvedere College will meet St Michaelâ€™s College in the last four of this yearâ€™s competition after the draw was made this afternoon.

Belvo, who have beaten Gonzaga and Newbridge en route to the semi-final stage, are bidding to win their third successive title but will face stiff opposition in the form of the two-time winners.

Michaelâ€™s have been the most polished outfit this season and comfortably defeated Clongowes Wood at Donnybrook this afternoon to book their place in the semi-final draw.

In the other last four tie, Blackrock Collegeâ€™s quest for a 69th title, and first since 2014, will continue against St Maryâ€™s, who yesterday beat Roscrea in a thrilling quarter-final.

The semi-finals will be played on 5 and 6 March at Donnybrook, with both to be shown live on eir Sport.

The final of the 2018 Leinster Schools Senior Cup will take place on Sunday 18 March at the RDS.

Leinster Senior Schools Cup semi-final draw:

  • St Michaelâ€™s College v Belvedere College, 5 March, 3pm
  • St Maryâ€™s College v Blackrock College, 6 March, 3pm

â€“ Updated 17.20: An earlier version of this article stated that the Senior Cup final has been fixed for St Patrickâ€™s Day, 17 March; it will be played on Sunday 18 March.

