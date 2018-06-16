This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westmeath, Kildare and Meath advance to knockout stages of Leinster U20 championship

The quarter-final line up will be finalised tomorrow when Division 3 is settled.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 4:32 PM
27 minutes ago 696 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4074764
Westmeath's Daniel Reid.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Westmeath's Daniel Reid.
Westmeath's Daniel Reid.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WESTMEATH BOOKED THEIR place in the quarter-finals of the inaugural EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship this afternoon, as they edged Longford out by six points to record their second win of the campaign.

With Dublin maintaining their 100% record with victory over Wexford, Westmeath ensured they progressed through to the knockout stages with Tom Molloy scoring the crucial goal in a hard-fought win.

Westmeath will face the winners of Division 3 in the quarter-finals, with Offaly currently sitting top of that table ahead of their final game against Louth at O’Connor Park tomorrow.

In Division 2, Meath assured their passage through to the semi-finals with a six-point win over Laois at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, while Kildare secured second-place and a place in the last eight with a comfortable 3-17 to 0-4 defeat of Wicklow in Newbridge.

The quarter-final line up will be finalised tomorrow after the meeting of Offaly and Louth, with those ties to be played on the weekend of 22/23 June.

The semi-finals will be contested on 30 June.

Saturday’s EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship results:

Quarter-finals:

  • Kildare v TBC (runners up, Division 3)
  • Westmeath v TBC (winners, Division 3)

Semi-finals:

  • Dublin v TBC
  • Meath v TBC

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Waterford’s Walsh to set new championship appearance record against Cork

Limerick captain hoping hurling magic inspires ahead of ‘must-win’ derby

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
Schmidt hails 'super line-breaks' and breakdown work as Ireland bite back against Australia
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Watch: Sergio Aguero thunderbolt cancelled out by Iceland's first-ever World Cup goal
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie