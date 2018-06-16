Westmeath, Kildare and Meath advance to knockout stages of Leinster U20 championship

WESTMEATH BOOKED THEIR place in the quarter-finals of the inaugural EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship this afternoon, as they edged Longford out by six points to record their second win of the campaign.

With Dublin maintaining their 100% record with victory over Wexford, Westmeath ensured they progressed through to the knockout stages with Tom Molloy scoring the crucial goal in a hard-fought win.

Westmeath will face the winners of Division 3 in the quarter-finals, with Offaly currently sitting top of that table ahead of their final game against Louth at O’Connor Park tomorrow.

In Division 2, Meath assured their passage through to the semi-finals with a six-point win over Laois at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, while Kildare secured second-place and a place in the last eight with a comfortable 3-17 to 0-4 defeat of Wicklow in Newbridge.

The quarter-final line up will be finalised tomorrow after the meeting of Offaly and Louth, with those ties to be played on the weekend of 22/23 June.

The semi-finals will be contested on 30 June.

Saturday’s EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship results:

Wexford 0-11 Dublin 1-15

Longford 1-10 Westmeath 1-16

Meath 2-13 Laois 0-13

Kildare 3-17 Wicklow 0-4

Quarter-finals:

Kildare v TBC (runners up, Division 3)

Westmeath v TBC (winners, Division 3)

Semi-finals:

Dublin v TBC

Meath v TBC

