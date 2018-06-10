Leona Maguire produces fine performance on her professional debut

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE enjoyed an encouraging display in her maiden professional event.
The Cavan golfer went into Sunday three shots off the lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic after a four-under par second round of 67.
Five birdies and three bogies in the final round saw the 23-year-old card a 67 today to finish eight-under — eight shots off Annie Park, who produced a scintillating performance to claim her first career win.
The New Yorker, who had started the day in the chasing pack at eight under, carded an eight-under-par 63 to clinch victory by one shot.
Park’s flawless round included six birdies and an eagle, leaving her with a 54-hole aggregate 197, 16 under par for the tournament.
Park, who is ranked 236th in the world, was ecstatic and finally ending her wait for a title at a course close to where she grew up.
The win sealed a dramatic final day at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club course at Galloway, New Jersey.
Leona’s twin sister Lisa, meanwhile, didn’t make the cut on Friday after carding a 13-over par 84.
© – AFP 2018 with additional reporting from Ben Blake
