Sunday 10 June, 2018
Leona Maguire produces fine performance on her professional debut

The Cavan native shot a third round 69 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 11:22 PM
Maguire (file photo).
Image: Kenny Smith
Maguire (file photo).
Maguire (file photo).
Image: Kenny Smith

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE enjoyed an encouraging display in her maiden professional event.

The Cavan golfer went into Sunday three shots off the lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic after a four-under par second round of 67.

Five birdies and three bogies in the final round saw the 23-year-old card a 67 today to finish eight-under — eight shots off Annie Park, who produced a scintillating performance to claim her first career win.

The New Yorker, who had started the day in the chasing pack at eight under, carded an eight-under-par 63 to clinch victory by one shot.

LPGA Tour Golf Annie Park celebrates her win. Source: Noah K. Murray

Park’s flawless round included six birdies and an eagle, leaving her with a 54-hole aggregate 197, 16 under par for the tournament.

Park, who is ranked 236th in the world, was ecstatic and finally ending her wait for a title at a course close to where she grew up.

The win sealed a dramatic final day at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club course at Galloway, New Jersey.

Leona’s twin sister Lisa, meanwhile, didn’t make the cut on Friday after carding a 13-over par 84.

See the full leaderboard here 

© – AFP 2018 with additional reporting from Ben Blake 

Seamus Power falls back at St Jude Classic, Stewart Cink hits a hole-in-one

Making it look easy! Leona Maguire surges into contention on professional debut

