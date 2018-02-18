Donegal put nine goals past Westmeath as Monaghan pick up their first points of the league campaign

AN IMPRESSIVE SECOND-half display saw Monaghan bag their first points of the 2018 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 campaign, as they beat Munster champions Kerry by two points.

Elsewhere in the top flight, 2017 league finalists Donegal bagged nine goals on their way to a 36-point drubbing of Westmeath.

One of seven re-fixed clashes down for decision today, IT Blanchardstown played host to the meeting of Monaghan and Kerry. The sides were level at half-time but the Farney county powered on following the restart.

Two first-half goals from Eimear McAnespie and Cora Courtney proved vital in the end, as Ciara McAnespie sprung to life to hit 0-4 in the second period.

A late goal from Deirdre Geaney couldnâ€™t steal the win for the Kingdom though, as Annmarie Burnsâ€™ charges held on for their first victory of the season.

Cora Courtney played an influential role for Monaghan. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Yvonne Bonner starred once again for Donegal as she accounted for 3-6 in a 9-17 to 1-5 beating of 2017 Division 2 league champions Westmeath.

All-Star forward Niamh Hegarty was also influential, scoring an early brace as the Ulster kingpins recorded their first league win of the year.

In the 27th minute the sides were level but from there, Donegal never looked back. Eilis Ward, Sarah Jane McDonald, Grainne Houston and Aoife McDonnell all rattled the net, as Maxi Curranâ€™s charges sent out an ominous statement.

Meanwhile, Division 2 threw up a tasty clash between Tipperary and Tyrone. Both with two wins from two heading into the fixture, it was also a repeat of last yearâ€™s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final.

And it ended similarly, with Tipperary running out three-point winners in Omagh. Player of the Match in Septemberâ€™s decider Aisling McCarthy finished top scorer for Tipp, with 0-5 â€“ 0-3 from play â€“ to her name.

After winning Division 3 last year, Shane Ronayneâ€™s side have established themselves as serious contenders in the higher grade and now sit top of the table.

Armagh and Sligo were also in action in Division 2, with the Orchard county cantering to a hefty 30-point victory.

In Division 3, there were wins for Roscommon and Offaly. They beat Meath and Leitrim respectively, the latter back in action after conceding their first two fixtures.

And in the sole Division 4 re-fixture of the day, Wicklow left Limerick with a 2-7 to 1-4 win under their belt.

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Monaghan 2-9 Kerry 1-10

Donegal 9-17 Westmeath 1-5

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Sligo 2-5 Armagh 7-20

Tyrone 0-9 Tipperary 0-12

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Roscommon 2-9 Meath 0-12

Leitrim 2-5 Offaly 5-15

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Limerick 1-4 Wicklow 2-7

