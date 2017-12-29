  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
5 All-Ireland U21 winners start in strong Limerick side for season opener against Cork

Nickie Quaid, Seamus Hickey, Declan Hannon, Paul Browne and Cian Lynch are some of the big names included.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 29 Dec 2017, 5:06 PM
JOHN KIELY HAS named the Limerick team for their opening game of the 2018 campaign against Cork tomorrow evening in Mallow.

Seamus Hickey Seamus Hickey starts at full-back. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The experienced starting XV includes Nickie Quaid, Seamus Hickey, Declan Hannon and Paul Browne down the spine, while five members of last September’s All-Ireland U21 champions also make the team.

Sean Finn, Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash, Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch all start, while 2016 U21 Seamus Flanagan makes his senior debut in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League clash against the Rebels.

Cian Lynch celebrates Centre-forward Cian Lynch. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Limerick are without their 10-man Na Piarsaigh contingent, who are club-tied as they prepare for Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland club SHC semi-final on 10 February.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid

2. Sean Finn
3. Seamus Hickey
4. Richie English

5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon
7. Dan Morrissey

8. Paul Browne
9. Pat Ryan

10. Darragh O’Donovan
11. Cian Lynch
12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane
14. Seamus Flanagan
15. Barry Nash

Subs:

Cian Hedderman
Tom Condon
Daragh Fanning
William O’Meara
Andrew La Touche Cosgrave
Paddy O’Loughlin
Gearoid Hegarty
Colin Ryan
Barry Murphy
David Reidy
Oisin O’Reilly
Lorcan Lyons
Mike Mackey

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

