5 All-Ireland U21 winners start in strong Limerick side for season opener against Cork

JOHN KIELY HAS named the Limerick team for their opening game of the 2018 campaign against Cork tomorrow evening in Mallow.

Seamus Hickey starts at full-back. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The experienced starting XV includes Nickie Quaid, Seamus Hickey, Declan Hannon and Paul Browne down the spine, while five members of last September’s All-Ireland U21 champions also make the team.

Sean Finn, Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash, Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch all start, while 2016 U21 Seamus Flanagan makes his senior debut in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League clash against the Rebels.

Centre-forward Cian Lynch. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Limerick are without their 10-man Na Piarsaigh contingent, who are club-tied as they prepare for Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland club SHC semi-final on 10 February.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Seamus Hickey

4. Richie English

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon

7. Dan Morrissey

8. Paul Browne

9. Pat Ryan

10. Darragh O’Donovan

11. Cian Lynch

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Seamus Flanagan

15. Barry Nash

Subs:

Cian Hedderman

Tom Condon

Daragh Fanning

William O’Meara

Andrew La Touche Cosgrave

Paddy O’Loughlin

Gearoid Hegarty

Colin Ryan

Barry Murphy

David Reidy

Oisin O’Reilly

Lorcan Lyons

Mike Mackey

