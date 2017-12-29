  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murphy, McGee and McGlynn ruled out of Donegal's opening 3 league games

The talented trio will miss Division 1 clashes against Kerry, Galway and Dublin.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 29 Dec 2017, 2:36 PM
4 hours ago 2,199 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3773305

DONEGAL WILL FACE a difficult start to 2018 with the news they’ll be without Michael Murphy, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn for the first three games of the Division 1 league campaign.

pjimage Source: Inpho

The Donegal Democrat reports that all three players are recovering from injuries and, while they’re expected to return to training next week, they won’t be fit to play until Round 4 at the earliest.

Donegal open up with ties against Kerry (away), Galway (home) and Dublin (away), although Kerry and Dublin are likely to field weakened teams as they ease into the year.

“It was always going to be the case where the three boys were going to miss the start of the league,” new Donegal boss Declan Bonner told the Democrat.

“They (Murphy, McGee and McGlynn) are all back in training and working on strength and conditioning in the gym for a number of weeks. But they have done no pitch work yet but are due back on the pitch next week and simply they won’t have enough pitch work done for start of the league.

“We will monitor them closely over the next few weeks and it is hard to say when they will be fit to play. But I think you can rule out the first three games at least.”

Leo McLoone Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Bonner added that the clash against Kerry may come “a week or two too soon” for Leo McLoone, who has resumed training after stepping away from the panel in 2017. Paddy McGrath has already been ruled until March.

Odhran MacNiallais has returned to the panel for 2018, while St Vincent’s midfielder Nathan Mullins is also part of Bonner’s plans.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Quiz: How well do you know your Ladies football from 2017?

Rising stars: 10 young footballers who announced their arrival on the big stage in 2017

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie