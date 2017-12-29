  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rising stars: 10 young footballers who announced their arrival on the big stage in 2017

From Con O’Callaghan to Sean Powter, here are the young footballers who impressed us this year.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 29 Dec 2017, 1:00 PM
5 hours ago 5,265 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3731828

AS WE REFLECT on the 2017 Gaelic football season, it’s a good time to recognise some of the youngsters who burst onto the scene this year.

Con O’Callaghan was the highest profile arrival, but there were plenty of others too. We’ve got nine counties and all four provinces reprented on this list

The criteria for this list: the players must be under the age of 23, they must have made an appearance in the All-Ireland SFC and they had to be inexperienced at senior level at the start of the year.

Con O'Callaghan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

1. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

O’Callaghan could have easily made the hurling version of this list given his exploits with Cuala over the past 12 months. But it was on the football field with Dublin where he really made his name.

After briefly debuting in 2016, O’Callaghan was pitched into Dublin’s starting team for the championship despite missing the entire league and he had an extraordinary impact.

O’Callaghan’s strength, speed and eye for goal saw him win Leinster and All-Ireland honours, as well as an All-Star and Young Footballer of the Year.

 

2. David Mulgrew (Tyrone)

Tyrone’s baby-faced assasin was the youngest player to start in this year’s Ulster final, a full three years younger than any other player on the field.

He featured as an impact substitute in Tyrone’s first four championship games before he bagged 1-2 against Armagh in the All-Ireland quarter-final to underline his class.

The Ardboe youngster will be hoping to make an even greater impact for the Red Hand next year.

3. Michael Daly (Galway)

Michael Daly, son of one of Galway’s most celebrated players Val Daly, has a long way to go before he emulates his father. Val won five Connacht titles and two All-Stars, while he managed the Galway U21s to the All-Ireland this year.

Michael was a key member of the Tribe U21s, while he also scored two points in the Division 2 league final win over Kildare with the seniors in Croke Park last April.

Daly junior’s progression has been quick since making his debut for Kevin Walsh’s side in February and he lined out at centre-forward against Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Sean Powter Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

4. Sean Powter (Cork)

Powter made his debut for Cork off the bench during the 2016 championship, but really announced his arrival earlier this year.

His goal against Mayo in Cork’s qualifier defeat was one of the best individual goals of the summer and his fine performances earned him a call-up to Joe Kernan’s Irish International Rules squad for the trip to Australia in November.

Powter’s pace and low centre of gravity makes him one of the most exciting prospects in the game.

5. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

The latest youngster to arrive off the productuion line in the Kingdom with an All-Ireland minor medal in his back pocket.

O’Sullivan played at corner-back in Kerry’s win over Donegal in the 2014 final and has since progressed to senior ranks under Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

He won a Munster U21 medal this year with Kerry and then made his senior debut at wing-back the All-Ireland semi-final replay defeat to Mayo.

The pacey Dingle defender will expect to see increased game-time during the upcoming league campaign.

Conor Loftus Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Conor Loftus (Mayo)

An All-Ireland U21 winner in 2016 and minor champion in 2013, Loftus had to be patient with limited minutes for the seniors this year.

He saved their bacon during the qualifier run against Derry with a stunning late goal which forced extra-time. He scored two points against Cork and Kerry further down the line and came off the bench in the final loss to the Dubs.

The DCU student is the grand-nephew of former GAA president Mick Loftus, who was a member of Mayo’s last All-Ireland winning side in 1951.

7. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

The St Brigid’s starlet only made his senior debut this year but proceeded to light up the championship with a virtuoso goal in the Connacht final win over Galway.

Stack is the younger brother of fellow squad member Ronan, and has a bright future for on the Rossies’ half-forward line.

Roscommon boss Kevin McStay showed faith in the 2015 minor by intergrating him in his plans this year and with a year of inter-county football under his belt he should go from strength to strenth in 2018.

8. Jason McGee (Donegal)

A Donegal minor in 2016, the retirements of Rory Kavanagh and Neil Gallagher in the senior camp paved the way for McGee’s arrival on the scene.

A fine athlete with a roaring engine, McGee looked at home in the Donegal midfield during a difficult debut campaign.

His progess didn’t go unnoticed in Australia, with AFL club Brisbane Lions inviting him over for a trial in August.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher (Donegal)

Gallagher was a member of the Donegal side that lost the All-Ireland minor final to Kerry in 2014, and made the step up to the senior grade under Rory Gallagher this year.

He was a permanant feature at wing-back in 2017, while he also peaked the interest of the Lions and joined McGee on trial with the AFL side in the summer.

Donegal supporters will be praying nothing comes of it, as he has a bright future in the county colours.

10. Conor McCarthy (Monaghan)

McCarthy made his debut off the bench during the 2016 championship, but really annouced his arrival this year.

While Jack McCarron took the limelight early on in 2017, his performances waned while McCarthy got better as the season went on. He arrived off the bench to score a brace against Carlow, before he bagged 0-4 as a 46th minute substitute in Monaghan’s qualifier win over Down.

Then McCarthy was thrown into the lion’s den as a half-time substitute against Dublin, chipping over three points in an impressive display. The trick now is to nail down a starting role alongside Conor McManus in 2018.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

A rip-roaring contest but only one winner – The rise to a second All-Ireland title in 3 years

Mattie Kenny plotting for champions from his native Galway in All-Ireland semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie