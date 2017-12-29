Do you agree with The42's Gaelic Football 2017 Team of the Year?

IT’S ALMOST TIME to draw a line under the 2017 Gaelic football season, but before we do we’ve an important piece of business to complete.
The42′s annual Gaelic Football Team of the Year is here once again – chosing players not alone on the summer’s senior championship but also factoring in minor, U21, league and club action.
Managers these days often talk about it being a 21-man game, so we’ve included six subs as well as our starting 15.
Do you agree with our Gaelic Football Team of the Year? Of course you don’t! Let us know who we missed in the comments section.
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells, Dublin)Cluxton was desperately unlucky not to pick up another All-Star this year. At 36 he remains as consistent as ever between the posts for Dublin.Source: James Crombie/INPHO
2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo)Barrett enjoyed his finest season in the Mayo jersey, becoming one of their elite defenders in the process. He put in a huge performance when it mattered most in the All-Ireland final.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
3. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)O'Sullivan slotted in at full-back at various stages during the year and his consistency is a massive asset to Jim Gavin's side. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO
4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala, Dublin)He didn't enjoy the best of finals but up until then Fitzsimons was the best corner-back in Ireland. He went from strength to strength in 2017.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO
5. Lee Keegan (Westport, Mayo)Keegan was outstanding as Westport lifted the All-Ireland intermediate club title in March. His first-half display in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Roscommon, where he kicked 1-3 at midfield on Enda Smith, was one of the finest 35 minute-shows from any player all summer.Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil, Derry)McKaigue scored four points off Diarmuid Connolly in the All-Ireland club semi-final back in February to tear up the script and dump Vincent's out of the championship. This winter he led Slaughtneil to Derry and Ulster club crowns once again.Source: Presseye/Kevin Scott/INPHO
7. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher, Tyrone)McCann is another player who arguably deserved an All-Star, but Tyrone's no-show against Dublin cost him dearly. Tyrone's best performer across the league and championship.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy, Tyrone)Cavanagh perfected his midfielder-sweeper role for the Red Hand as they won provincial honours, and then led Moy to the Ulster club crown.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin)McCarthy's move into midfield saw him become a central figure in Dublin's attacking gameplan. He drove Ballymun to the Dublin SFC final where they fell to Vincent's.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO
10. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin)He finished as top-scorer in Division 1 and bagged 3-31 on Dublin's run to a third consecutive Sam Maguire. A two-time All-Star but still under-rated outside of the capital.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy, Mayo)Despite missing the league and the early part of the championship through injury, O'Shea was at his most consistent during the summer. Displayed his versatility by shutting down Kieran Donaghy in the All-Ireland semi-final replay. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
12. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)One of the brightest young sporting talents in Ireland.. O'Callaghan slotted seamlessly into the Dublin team for the championship and scored key solo goals against Tyrone and Mayo. He also won Leinster and All-Ireland U21 titles.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
13. Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)The Dingle man bagged 1-29 for the Kingdom, including 1-13 from open play. At times Kerry over-relied on Geaney but he was as accurate as ever in front of goal.Source: James Crombie/INPHO
14. David Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)He hasn't kicked a ball yet in the senior championship but Clifford already has a burden of expectation surrounding him after his minor exploits this year. The 4-4 he scored in the final will go down in legend.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghadereeen, Mayo)A worthy winner of Footballer of the Year and the oldest player since Colm O'Rourke to collect it. Moran played closer to goal this year and Mayo reaped the benefits of his scoring power.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO
16. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites, Mayo)Clarke picked up his second straight All-Star this year and found himself in the running for Footballer of the Year. The 34-year-old enjoyed his best season to date for Mayo.Source: James Crombie/INPHO
17. Colm Boyle (Davitts, Mayo)Another Mayo star who peaked this year. Boyle's hard-running game from the half-back line was central to his team's run to the All-Ireland final.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
18. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf, Dublin)A recipent of his second All-Star award in November, McCaffrey's All-Ireland final was soured when he went down early on with a torn cruciate.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO
19. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)Mannion took his game to new heights this season and stamped down a regular place in the highly competitive Dublin attack. One of the finest athletes in the country. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
20. Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare)Feely enjoyed a break-out campaign and his display in the Leinster final against Brian Fenton signalled his class. He was among Ireland's best players in the International Rules trip to Australia.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
21. Connaire Harrison (Glasdrumman, Down)Burly full-forward man Harrison lit up the early part of the summer with his physicality and tremendous shooting ability.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
