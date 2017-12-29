  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with The42's Gaelic Football 2017 Team of the Year?

Let the debate begin.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 29 Dec 2017, 3:00 PM
3 hours ago 5,167 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3732128

IT’S ALMOST TIME to draw a line under the 2017 Gaelic football season, but before we do we’ve an important piece of business to complete.

The42′s annual Gaelic Football Team of the Year is here once again – chosing players not alone on the summer’s senior championship but also factoring in minor, U21, league and club action.

Managers these days often talk about it being a 21-man game, so we’ve included six subs as well as our starting 15.

Do you agree with our Gaelic Football Team of the Year? Of course you don’t! Let us know who we missed in the comments section.

Do you agree with The42's Gaelic Football 2017 Team of the Year?
1 / 21

  • 1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells, Dublin)

    Cluxton was desperately unlucky not to pick up another All-Star this year. At 36 he remains as consistent as ever between the posts for Dublin.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo)

    Barrett enjoyed his finest season in the Mayo jersey, becoming one of their elite defenders in the process. He put in a huge performance when it mattered most in the All-Ireland final.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

  • 3. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

    O'Sullivan slotted in at full-back at various stages during the year and his consistency is a massive asset to Jim Gavin's side. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • 4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala, Dublin)

    He didn't enjoy the best of finals but up until then Fitzsimons was the best corner-back in Ireland. He went from strength to strength in 2017.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

  • 5. Lee Keegan (Westport, Mayo)

    Keegan was outstanding as Westport lifted the All-Ireland intermediate club title in March. His first-half display in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Roscommon, where he kicked 1-3 at midfield on Enda Smith, was one of the finest 35 minute-shows from any player all summer.Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

  • 6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil, Derry)

    McKaigue scored four points off Diarmuid Connolly in the All-Ireland club semi-final back in February to tear up the script and dump Vincent's out of the championship. This winter he led Slaughtneil to Derry and Ulster club crowns once again.Source: Presseye/Kevin Scott/INPHO

  • 7. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher, Tyrone)

    McCann is another player who arguably deserved an All-Star, but Tyrone's no-show against Dublin cost him dearly. Tyrone's best performer across the league and championship.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy, Tyrone)

    Cavanagh perfected his midfielder-sweeper role for the Red Hand as they won provincial honours, and then led Moy to the Ulster club crown.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

  • 9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin)

    McCarthy's move into midfield saw him become a central figure in Dublin's attacking gameplan. He drove Ballymun to the Dublin SFC final where they fell to Vincent's.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

  • 10. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin)

    He finished as top-scorer in Division 1 and bagged 3-31 on Dublin's run to a third consecutive Sam Maguire. A two-time All-Star but still under-rated outside of the capital.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

  • 11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy, Mayo)

    Despite missing the league and the early part of the championship through injury, O'Shea was at his most consistent during the summer. Displayed his versatility by shutting down Kieran Donaghy in the All-Ireland semi-final replay. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 12. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)

    One of the brightest young sporting talents in Ireland.. O'Callaghan slotted seamlessly into the Dublin team for the championship and scored key solo goals against Tyrone and Mayo. He also won Leinster and All-Ireland U21 titles.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 13. Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)

    The Dingle man bagged 1-29 for the Kingdom, including 1-13 from open play. At times Kerry over-relied on Geaney but he was as accurate as ever in front of goal.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 14. David Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)

    He hasn't kicked a ball yet in the senior championship but Clifford already has a burden of expectation surrounding him after his minor exploits this year. The 4-4 he scored in the final will go down in legend.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

  • 15. Andy Moran (Ballaghadereeen, Mayo)

    A worthy winner of Footballer of the Year and the oldest player since Colm O'Rourke to collect it. Moran played closer to goal this year and Mayo reaped the benefits of his scoring power.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

  • 16. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites, Mayo)

    Clarke picked up his second straight All-Star this year and found himself in the running for Footballer of the Year. The 34-year-old enjoyed his best season to date for Mayo.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 17. Colm Boyle (Davitts, Mayo)

    Another Mayo star who peaked this year. Boyle's hard-running game from the half-back line was central to his team's run to the All-Ireland final.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 18. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf, Dublin)

    A recipent of his second All-Star award in November, McCaffrey's All-Ireland final was soured when he went down early on with a torn cruciate.Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

  • 19. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

    Mannion took his game to new heights this season and stamped down a regular place in the highly competitive Dublin attack. One of the finest athletes in the country. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 20. Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare)

    Feely enjoyed a break-out campaign and his display in the Leinster final against Brian Fenton signalled his class. He was among Ireland's best players in the International Rules trip to Australia.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

  • 21. Connaire Harrison (Glasdrumman, Down)

    Burly full-forward man Harrison lit up the early part of the summer with his physicality and tremendous shooting ability.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

“He’s pushing my buttons now… ‘Come on to f**k Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra’”

The young and the restless: 10 young hurlers who burst onto the scene in 2017

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
MANCHESTER CITY
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie