Waterford's unbeaten home run emphatically ended as Limerick hit six

Waterford 3

Limerick 6

LIMERICK FC HIT the 10 men of Waterford FC for six as the Shannonsiders inflicted a first home league on the Blues in 21 games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division at the RSC tonight.

The home side were shocked with a goal inside 10 minutes when Conor Clifford whipped in a corner kick from the right that picked out the run of the unmarked Danny Morrissey and he planted a header past Lawrence Vigouroux from six yards.

David Webster gifted the visitors a second goal three minutes later when his loose back pass was intercepted by Morrissey, who raced clear on the right side of the area and he drilled a right-footed shot past a helpless Vigouroux.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men when Stanley Aborah was issued with a straight red card on 19 minutes as referee Graham Kelly judged his two-footed lunge on Daniel Kearns to be dangerous.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It got even worse for the home side as they conceded their third goal of the game two minutes later when Billy Dennehy got to the left end line before whipping in a cross to the back post where Karl O’Sullivan hammered a close-range past the hapless Vigouroux.

Waterford did get a goal back on 37 minutes when Gavan Holohan sent in a free kick from the halfway line that broke for Rory Feely and he did well to control the ball before firing an effort past keeper Clarke from ten yards.

Courtney Duffus halved the deficit for the home side two minutes into the second half when the on-loan striker from Oldham picked up the ball out on the right before cutting into the area before drilling the ball to the far corner past Brendan Clarke.

Limerick regained their two-goal advantage on 58 minutes when Barry Maguire escaped censure for contact on Dylan Barnett in the area and former Blue Mark O’Sullivan hammered the loose ball past Vigouroux.

It was Duffus that gave the home faithful hope once again with a seventh goal of the tie five minutes later when he raced onto a flicked header from Izzy Akinade before holding his composure to drill a left-footed shot past Clarke.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Limerick put the game to bed with their fifth goal on 85 minutes when Barry Maguire fired home after a through ball from Mark O’Sullivan before Billy Dennehy completed the scoring two minutes from time from the penalty spot after a handball in the area.

WATERFORD FC: Lawrence Vigouroux, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Dylan Barnett, Bastien Héry, Stanley Aborah, Faysel Kasmi (Paul Keegan ’46), Gavan Holohan, Izzy Akinade, Courtney Duffus

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Killian Cantwell, Eoin Wearen, Killian Brouder (Shaun Kelly ’39), Billy Dennehy, Conor Clifford, Cian Coleman, Daniel Kearns (William Fitzgerald ’77), Karl O’Sullivan, Barry Maguire, Danny Morrissey (Mark O’Sullivan ’46)

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork)