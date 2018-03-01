  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
2017 Lions series earns huge profit for New Zealand Rugby

All 10 matches across last summer’s tour were virtually sold out.

By AFP Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 6:01 PM
8 hours ago 10,263 Views 8 Comments
The Lions series was drawn 1-1.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY (NZR) announced a record NZ$33 million profit (€19.5 million) on the back of last year’s Lions tour.

The 10-match tour was virtually a sellout, with 342,000 tickets sold as tens of thousands of Lions fans flooded into New Zealand for an event that only happens once every 12 years.

NZR said the tour poured an extra NZ$40 million into its coffers, doubling the amount it made the last time the composite side visited in 2005.

It said government data estimated the economy as a whole benefited to the tune of NZ$245 million.

NZR generally runs at a loss — it was NZ$7.5 million in the red last year — and chief executive Steve Tew said the organisation would use the windfall wisely.

“The reality is we won’t have those advantages over the next three years, but we have planned for that and will therefore continue to be smart about our costs and where our priorities lie,” he said.

The three-Test series ended in a 1-1 draw as the Lions exceeded expectations against the world champions.

– © AFP 2018

