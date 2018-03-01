  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for the Cheetahs as Springbok Venter confirms switch to England

The centre is following head coach Rory Duncan to Worcester.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 3:03 PM
11 hours ago 7,336 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3879476
Venter has won seven caps for the Springboks.
Image: David Rogers
Venter has won seven caps for the Springboks.
Venter has won seven caps for the Springboks.
Image: David Rogers

PREMIERSHIP CLUB WORCESTER Warriors have announced the signing of Springbok Francois Venter from the Cheetahs on a two-year deal, with the centre following his head coach Rory Duncan to England.

The 26-year-old has won seven caps for South Africa and made more than 50 appearances in the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition.

Venter made his Test debut against England in November 2016 and he started in the narrow defeat to Wales three months ago, while also playing a leading role in the Cheetahs’ debut season in the Pro14.

“It’s a very exciting step for me to make the move to England,” said Venter.

“Rory Duncan has been a great coach for us at the Cheetahs and having the opportunity to continue to work alongside him and also Alan Solomons is something I’m looking forward to.”

Venter has made 10 appearances in the Pro14 this season with the South African side sitting third in Conference B ahead of Saturday’s round 17 clash with Connacht in Bloemfontein.

Worcester rugby director Solomons said: “Francois is a fantastic player, and we are thrilled to be bringing him to Sixways. He is an experienced international and I have no doubt that he will play a big role.”

Francois Venter Venter in action against Leinster earlier in the season. Source: Gerhard Steenkamp/INPHO

Worcester are currently second from bottom of the Premiership table, one place above London Irish.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs have confirmed contract extensions for seven players ahead of the 2018/19 Pro14 season.

William Small-Smith, Nico Lee, Elandré Huggett, Ernst Stapelberg, JP du Preez, Lloyd Greeff, Sibabalo Qoma and Dennis Visser have all committed their futures to the franchise.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

Carbery knows minutes are key but puts absolute trust in Schmidt

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
ARSENAL
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
MANCHESTER CITY
'They will never win the World Cup if there isnât a winter break'
'They will never win the World Cup if there isn’t a winter break'
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
'Before being a manager, I'm a human being': Guardiola defends wearing Catalonia political symbol

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie