Munster's Pro14 trip to Edinburgh postponed amid weather alert

THE BEAST FROM the East has claimed more Pro14 fixtures, with Munster’s trip to Edinburgh postponed.
The southern province were set to face Richard Cockerill’s side in Murrayfield on Friday evening, but the red snow alert has forced the match to be rescheduled for St Patrick’s weekend.
Munster were due to fly to Edinburgh today from Shannon, a route on which Aer Lingus have announced cancellations due to operational issues.
The postponent was the second of the Pro14′s week 17 schedule, after Ulster v Glasgow Warriors was called off early this week.
“The severe weather currently being experienced in the UK and Ireland combined to the further inclement conditions forecast for tomorrow night, means that those travelling to Murrayfield would likely be exposed to hazardous conditions which raises welfare concerns,” said a statement from the Pro14.
The exact kick-off time and date on the weekend of March 16-17-18 will be announced in the coming days.
Cardiff Blues’ Friday night match against Benetton Rugby and Zebre’s home clash with Ospreys have also fallen to the weather this afternoon.
On the domestic front, all Ulster Bank League and Women’s AIL fixtures for the weekend ahead have been postponed.
As things stand, Leinster’s trip to Scarlets is the last-remaining Pro14 fixture in Europe this weekend:
Southern Kings v Dragons, 17.35 Friday
Scarlets v Leinster, 15.15 Saturday
Cheetahs v Connacht, 17.35 Saturday
