  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht try to settle in heat and altitude while Ireland faces blizzard

‘We don’t have three weeks to acclimatise but we are confident.’

By John Fallon Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 8:52 AM
5 hours ago 4,447 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3878385

STORM EMMA, SNOW and ice couldn’t be further from the thoughts of the Connacht players and management this week as they battle 30-degree heat in South Africa.

And flanker Eoghan Masterson said that he is confident they can deal with the heat and demands of playing on the Highveld when they take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday (kick-off 17.35, Sky Sports).

They go into their first match in South Africa on a high after ending Benetton Rugby’s winning run in Treviso at the weekend.

-

Masterson said that a lot of planning has gone into their trip to South Africa and he is confident they are ready to go.

“You hear a lot about how the ball travels a bit faster, it might be a bit tougher to get the air in when you are under pressure so it will be a massive challenge,” said the 24-year old.

“The Cheetahs have won every game at home, except Glasgow, so it will be a great challenge but we tend to rise up to challenges.

“Hopefully we can do that again against the Cheetahs. We pride ourselves on our fitness and I think we have shown throughout the season that we are a fit team throughout the 80 minutes.

“We are here on the Highveld for the week but we are told it takes about three weeks to acclimatise. Obviously we don’t have three weeks to acclimatise but we are confident we can rise to the challenge.”

Coach Kieran Keane is boosted by the availability of Irish lock Ultan Dillane for Saturday’s clash.

The initial plan was for Dillane to return to Irish camp after the 22-19 win in Treviso on Saturday but he travelled with the squad on their marathon trip to Bloemfontein via Dubai.

“We set off on Sunday morning and it was 24 hours travelling by the time we reached our hotel in Bloemfontein, between flight time and transfers and bus journeys. But the boys travelled well and being on tour like that has plenty of positives for a group.

“It’s tipping thirty degrees at times so it’s a new environment for most of these guys.

“We were delighted with the win in Treviso. It is a tough place to travel and plenty of teams have left there this season with no points,” said Keane.

Zimbabwe to the Ireland U20s – Angus Curtis following in family footsteps

Munster confirm that Chris Farrell’s season is over after ACL injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots
Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots
Here are the 2 disallowed goals that caused plenty of controversy at Wembley last night
'I could have gone to Chelsea... If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times'
FOOTBALL
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
'I'm an employee' – Wenger admits Arsenal future is out of his hands
IRELAND
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Zimbabwe to the Ireland U20s - Angus Curtis following in family footsteps
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
All 10 League of Ireland games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed
'Being honest, I don't know how I would have fared going over at 14, 15 or 16'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie