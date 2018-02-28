Munster's Farrell to miss Toulon clash as his season could be over

MUNSTER LOOK CERTAIN to be without Chris Farrell for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon at the end of March, with the centre set to be ruled out with a knee injury that could end his season.

The 24-year-old was man of the match in his Six Nations debut for Ireland against Wales last weekend but suffered the knee injury during an open training session at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

Farrell has been in fine form. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Ireland said yesterday that Farrell is unlikely to be involved in the remainder of the Six Nations after a scan showed that “some ligament damage had occurred.”

The42 understands it is an ACL injury and may be severe enough that Farrell will miss the rest of this season. It is understood that Farrell will undergo surgery on his knee in the next week.

If officially confirmed, it will be a hammer blow for the Fivemiletown man, who is in his first season with Munster after returning to Ireland from French outfit Grenoble.

The loss of Farrell would damage Munster’s Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 hopes, particularly with Farrell having proven himself to be an international-class centre and with the province already missing South African midfielder Jaco Taute, also out with a knee injury.

21-year-old Sammy Arnold, who trained with Ireland again this week, is among those who would hope to step up for Munster in Farrell’s absence.

Farrell started four of Munster’s six Champions Cup pool games, although he missed the back-t0-back clashes with Leicester Tigers in December after picking up an injury while playing for Ireland against Argentina in the November Tests.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!