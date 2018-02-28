  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Munster's Farrell to miss Toulon clash as his season could be over

The 24-year-old was man of the match for Ireland last weekend against Wales.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 3:13 PM
2 hours ago 10,501 Views 15 Comments
MUNSTER LOOK CERTAIN to be without Chris Farrell for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon at the end of March, with the centre set to be ruled out with a knee injury that could end his season.

The 24-year-old was man of the match in his Six Nations debut for Ireland against Wales last weekend but suffered the knee injury during an open training session at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

Chris Farrell Farrell has been in fine form. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Ireland said yesterday that Farrell is unlikely to be involved in the remainder of the Six Nations after a scan showed that “some ligament damage had occurred.”

The42 understands it is an ACL injury and may be severe enough that Farrell will miss the rest of this season. It is understood that Farrell will undergo surgery on his knee in the next week.

If officially confirmed, it will be a hammer blow for the Fivemiletown man, who is in his first season with Munster after returning to Ireland from French outfit Grenoble.

The loss of Farrell would damage Munster’s Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 hopes, particularly with Farrell having proven himself to be an international-class centre and with the province already missing South African midfielder Jaco Taute, also out with a knee injury.

21-year-old Sammy Arnold, who trained with Ireland again this week, is among those who would hope to step up for Munster in Farrell’s absence.

Farrell started four of Munster’s six Champions Cup pool games, although he missed the back-t0-back clashes with Leicester Tigers in December after picking up an injury while playing for Ireland against Argentina in the November Tests.

No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident

Owens to ref Munster, Leinster get Garcès, and Poite in charge for Connacht

