Arsenal face Chelsea with both sides aiming to boost their top-four hopes.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
Here it is - our team to face @ChelseaFC #AFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/06MQX1QWPG— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2018
Here's your Chelsea team! ðŸ‘Š— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2018
Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata. #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/fyp3R1X7vN
Hello, and welcome to todayâ€™s liveblog.
Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.
