Arsenal complete signing of young Greek defender Mavropanos

ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina for a fee in the region of Â£1.8 million.

The 20-year-old broke into the Super League sideâ€™s first-team towards the end of the season before cementing his place in the starting XI this term, but has already attracted interest from Greek giants Olympiakos and the Premier League side.

The Gunners have won the race for himÂ in the January transfer window due their new chief scout Sven Mislintat having close links with the playerâ€™s agent from his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Mislintat, who identified and scoutedÂ the player,Â is expected to focus heavily on bringing the best young players to Arsenal, and Mavropanosâ€™ arrival could be the start of several sought after European talents signing for Arsene Wengerâ€™s side this season.

Mavropanos would follow his compatriots Panagiotis Retsos, Kostas Manolas and Sokratis Papastathopoulos to Europe where the hope is that he develops into a ready-made Premier League player in the coming seasons.

