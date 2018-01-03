2010 Connacht-winning captain to make first Roscommon start since 2012 tonight

PETER DOMICAN AND Niall Daly are the big inclusions in the Roscommon team to face Leitrim in their 2018 opener tonight.

Domican, who skippered the Rossies to the Connacht senior title in 2010 aged 20,Â moved to Dubai in 2013 after St Brigidâ€™s lifted the All-Ireland club title.

He returned home from Dubai in 2017 and helped St Brigidâ€™s win the county title in October. Tonight will mark his first appearance in the Roscommon jersey since 2012.

Daly was among several players to opt out from the county set-up last year and his return is a major boost to manager Kevin McStay.

Domican starts at corner-back, while Daly is selected at wing-forward. Dalyâ€™s brothers Conor and Ronan have also returned to the panel this year, with the latter named on the bench.

Conor Devaney is Roscommon captain for 2018 and he features at wing-back.

The game throws-in at 7pm in Annaduff.

Roscommon (vs Leitrim)

1. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

2. Peter Domican (St. Brigidâ€™s)

3. Niall McInerney (St. Brigidâ€™s)

4. Ross Timothy (St Croanâ€™s)

5. Tadhg McKenna (Boyle)

6. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

7. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

8. Tadhg O Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Ian Kilbride (St. Brigidâ€™s)

10. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Padraig Kelly (St. Brigidâ€™s)

13. Ciaran Murtagh (St. Faithleachâ€™s)

14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleachâ€™s)

15. Finbarr Cregg (Western Gaels)

Subs

16. Aaron Brady (Elphin)

17. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

18. Donie Smith (Boyle)

19. Enda Smith (Boyle)

20. Henry Walsh (Kilbride)

21. Philip Neilan (Fuerty)

22. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

23. SeÃ¡n Mullooly (Strokestown)

24. Shane Dowd (Creggs)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

