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Djokovic knocked out of French Open by Brazilian teenager
BRAZILIAN TEENAGER JOAO Fonseca knocked Novak Djokovic out in the third round of the French Open on Friday to scupper the Serbian great’s latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam.
The 19-year-old Fonseca rallied from two sets down for the second straight match to stun Djokovic, winning 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after four hours and 53 minutes.
Fonseca, the 28th seed, is through to the last 16 of a major for the first time. He will next play two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud or American 24th seed Tommy Paul.
Asked how he kept believing after falling behind, Fonseca replied: “I actually didn’t.
“I just kept playing. I just enjoyed being on court. What a pleasure it was stepping on court with him (Djokovic) for the first time.
“I was trying to hit the ball as fast as I could. Djokovic, he does not miss.”
Djokovic’s exit comes a day after the shock elimination of world number one and red-hot title favourite Jannik Sinner.
It means there will be a first-time men’s Grand Slam champion this year at the French Open, ending a run of nine successive majors won by Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.
More to follow.
– © AFP 2026
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