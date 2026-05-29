It's official: Barcelona announce signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle

BARCELONA HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, for a fee that could rise to €80 million.

Gordon will sign for “the next five seasons, until 30 June 2031,” Barcelona said in a brief statement.

The 25-year-old left-winger netted 17 goals for Newcastle this season, 10 of those in the Champions League, and was the club’s top scorer.

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Gordon, part of England’s World Cup squad, bolsters a Barcelona attack losing Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract, and possibly Marcus Rashford after his loan spell from Manchester United.

La Liga champions Barcelona still hope to strengthen further in the coming weeks, with Atlético Madrid striker Julian Alvarez linked with a switch to Catalonia, while the club have not ruled out a new move to keep Rashford.

A new force joins our rhythm.

Anthony Gordon is culer 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/v5UefCfUme — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2026

After three years of reduced expenditure and with their partially rebuilt Camp Nou stadium reopened, Barça have more economic breathing room within La Liga’s strict financial fair play rules than previously.

Lewandowski’s departure and the end of Rashford’s loan give Barça margin to spend and other players including Roony Bardghji, Ansi Fati and Marc-André ter Stegen may also leave.

Gordon’s transfer is Newcastle’s second-largest sale in their history after Liverpool paid £125m (€144.14 million) for Alexander Isak last summer.

The Premier League side may move for Real Betis winger Ez Abde as a replacement, according to reports.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45m (€51.89 million) in 2023, with the Merseyside club set to receive 15% of profits from the winger’s departure from St James’s Park.

– © AFP 2026