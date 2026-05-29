PSG's motivation is ‘bigger’ than Arsenal's in Champions League final – Luis Enrique

PARIS ST GERMAIN manager Luis Enrique has warned Arsenal the “powerful motivation” of retaining their Champions League crown outstrips the Gunners’ bid to win the competition for the first time.

The French giants are aiming to become only the second team in the modern era to successfully defend their crown following Real Madrid’s hat-trick of triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

PSG won both legs of their semi-final against Arsenal last year before steamrolling Inter Milan 5-0 in the showpiece to end their wait for the famous trophy.

Arsenal are in the same boat this year, and in just their second final on Europe’s grandest stage, following their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in Paris 20 years ago.

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But when asked if creating history for Arsenal will serve as motivation for Mikel Arteta’s men, Luis Enrique replied: “Yes, it is powerful. But trying to win the second Champions League in a row is bigger.

“We have already gone down in history books as one of the best teams in the world, and in Europe, and that is what we are looking to do again tomorrow. The future for PSG is winning tomorrow, and taking another important trophy home, and that is the goal.”

PSG have scored 44 goals on Europe’s big stage this season – 15 more than Arsenal – but the Gunners, yet to lose a game in the Champions League this season, have conceded just six times across their 14 matches to mark a significant contrast in styles.

But when asked if he was surprised Arsenal have reached the final – less than a fortnight after claiming their first Premier League title in 22 years – Luis Enrique, who is set for his third Champions League final as a manager having overseen Barcelona’s 3-1 win against Juventus in 2015, said: “No, I am not surprised, especially with what they have done this year.

“They are absolutely worthy of winning the Premier League. They were the best team and the most consistent. It was not always easy with Manchester City on their tails, but they deserved the title. Arteta has been there for six and a half years so he knows the team inside out.

“I don’t think there is a favourite, and I am being honest with you. It will be a very close call. We will have to give it all but also enjoy those 90 minutes. There is always tension, but it is about knowing how to manage the stress, which is important.”

PSG will be able to call on Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes, in a triple fitness boost.

Dembélé, who scored three times across PSG’s semi-final triumph over Bayern Munich after a brace in his side’s 2-0 win at Liverpool in the previous round, suffered a thigh problem against Paris FC on 17 May.

However, the 29-year-old Ballon d’Or holder said: “I was not scared about missing the final. I stopped when I felt the niggle, and I had 10 or 15 days to get in shape.

“I am 100 per cent raring and ready to go. We have been waiting, preparing, and hope things will go well tomorrow.”