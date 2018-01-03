  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford snap up highly-rated ex-Kildare footballer for Premier Division return

Versatile 21-year-old Rory Feely has joined the Blues from St Patrick’s Athletic for the 2018 season.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 11:47 AM
7 hours ago 6,533 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3778864
Rory Feely in action for St Patrick's Athletic and Kildare.
Image: INPHO
Rory Feely in action for St Patrick's Athletic and Kildare.
Rory Feely in action for St Patrick's Athletic and Kildare.
Image: INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE MADE Rory Feely their latest addition as they prepare for life back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Blues, who’ll begin their 2018 campaign by welcoming Derry City to the RSC on 16 February, have returned to the top tier of Irish football after winning the First Division title last season.

The signing of Feely brings to 16 the number of players contracted to Alan Reynolds’ first-team squad, who commence pre-season training this week.

Feely, who can play as a central defender or in midfield, turns 21 today. The Kildare man, who lived in Waterford until the age of 12, moves to the RSC from St Patrick’s Athletic.

“I am very happy to link up with Waterford FC ahead of the new season,” he said. “I’m originally from Tramore so I have grown up with the Blues as my local League of Ireland club. I kept a keen eye last season during the promotion push and I now hope to be a part of something big for the club going forward.

“I worked with Alan [Reynolds] at St Pat’s and enjoyed the way he works, so when there was interest shown I was very happy to join. I am looking forward to competing for a starting place and being part of a competitive team at the top end of the table.”

He added: “As a player, I’ve been tried in a few positions over the last couple of seasons, primarily due to my aerial ability, but hopefully Blues’ fans will see me deployed in a more attacking role where I feel most comfortable. Ultimately, I just want to work hard and break into the team early on.”

Feely was part of the St Pat’s side who were crowned League of Ireland U19 champions in 2015. After breaking into Liam Buckley’s first team, he went on to make 42 appearances for the Inchicore outfit and attracted interest from recently-crowned Premier Division and FAI Cup winners Cork City in 2017.

He’s now focusing on soccer despite being a promising Gaelic footballer with Kildare. Feely scored 1-1 against Dublin in the Leinster minor semi-final as the Lilywhites went on to become provincial champions in 2015, before losing an All-Ireland semi-final to Tipperary.

The Athy footballer also featured for his county in the 2016 Leinster U21 football decider, which Kildare lost to the Dubs by a goal after extra-time. His older brother, Kevin, is a current member of the Kildare senior panel, having previously played professional soccer in the UK for the likes of Newport County and Carlisle United.

Giving his reaction to Waterford’s signing of Rory Feely, head coach Alan Reynolds said: “We’re delighted to have Rory on board. He is another young player with plenty of scope for development and one that I worked with when coaching at St Patrick’s Athletic.

“He has an excellent attitude and hopefully as a club we can push him on to achieve his full potential.”

Feely is Waterford’s sixth new signing for 2018, following the additions of goalkeeper Niall Corbet (UCD), defender Dave Webster (Shamrock Rovers), midfielders Bastien Hery (Limerick) and Gavan Holohan (Galway United), and striker Izzy Akinade (Bohemians).

Cork City’s FAI Cup final goalscoring hero heads to Linfield

Bohemians announce signing of young Irish defender from Coventry City

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'Fighting day by day': Silva reveals City absence was due to premature birth of baby son
Aguero: 'I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league'
FOOTBALL
Villarreal star Bakambu set for â¬40m Chinese Super League switch
Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Chinese Super League switch
Cruciate injuries rule Palace duo Dann and Puncheon out for the season
Llorente scores on Swansea return as Spurs weather storm at the Liberty
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
LEINSTER
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
New Year, new focus: McGrath puts November behind him to regain form and fitness
'He's got an incredible appetite for work': Van der Flier sets new Pro14 record

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie